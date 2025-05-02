KENNY DICHTER's REAL SLX WILL SPONSOR OFFSPRING OF TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS AMERICAN PHAROAH AND JUSTIFY IN THE KENTUCKY DERBY ON SATURDAY, MAY 3RD, 2025

NEW YORK, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenny Dichter, serial entrepreneur and brand builder operating at the nexus of sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and experiences, today revealed that his newest venture, REAL SLX, will sponsor Kentucky Derby contenders sired by Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify in the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025.

Leveraging his track record of aligning cutting-edge brands with iconic moments in sports and entertainment, Dichter's REAL SLX will appear as a sponsor for the Derby-bound colts Luxor Cafe, a son of American Pharoah, and American Promise, a son of Justify. Both horses are drawing attention as potential breakout stars in this year's highly competitive field.

"This is about more than racing-it's about legacy, loyalty, and performance," said Kenny Dichter, Founder and Chairman of REAL SLX. "To align REAL SLX with the sons of two of the most iconic champions in horse racing history is the perfect way to launch our presence at the Derby."

When he was at the helm of private aviation company Wheels Up, Dichter engineered the sponsorship of both American Pharoah and Justify during their historic Triple Crown wins-making REAL SLX's 2025 Derby debut a return to familiar and victorious territory.

"When you've ridden a horse like American Pharoah, you know winning is in the DNA. Bloodlines matter-and that instinct to compete at the highest-level lives on. Seeing his son, Luxor Cafe, and Justify's son, American Promise, compete in this year's Derby proves it," said Victor Espinoza, the 2015 Triple Crown–winning jockey.

With REAL SLX-a global sports, lifestyle, and experiences platform supporting the next generation of equine royalty-Dichter and his team hope to continue their winning tradition on racing's biggest stage.

REAL SLX offers its members and partners unparalleled access to premium events, bespoke experiences, and a vibrant community built around sports, entertainment, culture, and lifestyle.

REAL SLX branding will appear on jockey silks, saddlecloths, and select stable gear on Derby day.

ABOUT REAL SLX

REAL SLX is a membership-based sports, lifestyle, and experiences platform dedicated to delivering exclusive, high-value opportunities and experiences to its members and partners. REAL SLX connects passionate people through curated events, memorable experiences, and community engagement.

For more information, to inquire about membership, or partnership opportunities, visit:

Website:

Follow REAL SLX on social media: @realslxofficial (Instagram) @realslx (Facebook) @real_slx (Twitter) @real-slx (LinkedIn)

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE REAL SLX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED