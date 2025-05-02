Applied Aerospace Recognized By RTX With Premier Performance Award For Collaboration & Customer Service

STOCKTON, Calif., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX, a business segment of Raytheon, recognized Applied Aerospace as one of its top performing industry suppliers. Applied Aerospace is a proven manufacturer of composite, metallic, and polymer solutions for commercial and military spacecraft, aircraft, and ground-based systems, and has been serving business segments of Raytheon as a supplier for over 20 years.

Each year, as part of the RTX Performance+ Program, key suppliers are selected for their outstanding performance, contribution, and exceptional value. This award marks the fifth time Applied Aerospace has been identified as a top performer.

RTX has recognized Applied Aerospace with a Premier Award for performance in 2024 and overall excellence in Collaboration & Customer Service. The Premier Award is an annual recognition platform for suppliers with superior performance that have provided exceptional value to RTX in one of the five key categories: Cost Competitiveness, Technology & Innovation, Business Management, Collaboration / Customer Service, and Sustainability.

"Listening to and delivering for our customers is a core tenant of the Applied Aerospace philosophy," said CEO Kevin Bidlack. "We are truly honored to be recognized by RTX for Collaboration & Customer Service. We take great pride in meeting our customer's critical requirements and look forward to continuing to provide valued engineering and manufacturing solutions for the world's largest aerospace and defense company."

About Applied Aerospace

Aerospace systems demand precision engineering, expert manufacturing and unrelenting quality assurance. Government and commercial clients alike depend on Applied Aerospace solutions to perform at the velocities, forces, and temperatures of hypersonic and orbital flight. Applied Aerospace leverages an undeniable 70-year heritage in air, land, sea and space applications. By combining advanced engineering with proven techniques in composite and metallic manufacturing and assembly, Applied Aerospace builds fuselage and wing structures, actuated control surfaces, radomes, antennas and other complex solutions used in aviation, launch vehicles and spacecraft. Applied Aerospace is a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity. For more information visit

