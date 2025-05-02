Downtown Frederick Businesses Launch Innovative Crowdfunding Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This opportunity was introduced to Downtown Frederick Partnership through its affiliation with Main Street America, a national organization that shares innovative tools and resources with Main Street programs across the country. The Partnership helped connect the NuMarket initiative with local businesses, offering another avenue to strengthen small business growth and community support in Downtown Frederick.

This model is crafted by NuMarket to empower small businesses to flourish, even in challenging times, by strengthening bonds with their customers and community. Every dollar raised through NuMarket generates $1.36 for local businesses and $2.26 for the local economy . In contrast, traditional bank loans result in debt that can hinder growth and can lead to an outflow of money from the local economy.

These businesses will use this crowdfunding platform to support projects that will expand and enhance their offerings throughout 2025 and beyond.



Frederick Social aims to raise $85,000 to expand its patio and bar and enhance kitchen operations. "We're thrilled to connect with our community in such a direct way," said Mike Nagi , co-owner of Frederick Social. "This campaign gives our customers a chance to be part of our next chapter, and we can't wait to serve them in new and exciting ways," added Audi Nagi , co-owner of Frederick Social.

Tenth Ward Distilling Company is seeking $95,000 to refresh their space and invest in marketing efforts. "Frederick is home to an incredibly supportive community," said Monica Pearce, founder of Tenth Ward. "This campaign is more than funding - it's a shared celebration of what we've built and where we're headed." Twin Bears Bakery is looking to raise $85,000 to purchase a walk-in fridge and a stone mill. "This will allow us to bake more bread and teach the community about how grain is milled and processed," said Emily Roy, co-founder of Twin Bears Bakery. Andrew Roy added, "We're deeply grateful for this chance to grow with the help of the people who believe in us."

Two of the campaigns - Tenth Ward and Twin Bears - launched April 30 and will run for 30 days. Frederick Social's campaign begins May 7 . Contributors will receive 120% of their contribution back in store credit to be used at the business they support.

Downtown Frederick Partnership , a Main Street America program since 2001, is proud to support this opportunity locally, connecting Downtown Frederick businesses with resources like NuMarket to support innovation and economic resilience.

"Our local businesses are the heart of Downtown Frederick," said Kara Norman , Executive Director of Downtown Frederick Partnership. "We're proud to support this creative approach to growth, and we're excited to see how it deepens the connection between business owners and the customers who champion them."

To contribute and learn more about the campaigns, visit:

Frederick Social

numarket/fund/frederick-social

Tenth Distilling

numarket/fund/tenth-ward-distilling

Twin bears

numarket/fund/twin-bears-bakery

About the Businesses :

Frederick Social is Downtown Frederick's first self-pour taphouse and eatery, offering a rotating wall of local beer, wine, and cocktails, a full-service bar, and a fresh, diet-conscious menu - all in a cozy, inclusive atmosphere on Carroll Creek. For more information, visit: frederick-social .

Tenth Ward Distilling Company is a woman-owned distillery known for its bold, unconventional spirits and canned cocktails. Founded in 2016, the distillery sources local grain and offers tastings, cocktails, live music and private events in its downtown cocktail bar and venue. For more information, visit: tenthwarddistilling .

Twin Bears Bakery is a sourdough bakery dedicated to local grains, traditional techniques, and community connections. Founded in 2020, the bakery produces handmade bread and pastries in Frederick and is beloved for its commitment to quality and sustainability. For more information, visit: twinbearsbakery .

About Downtown Frederick Partnership

Founded in 1990, Downtown Frederick Partnership is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to enhancing, promoting, and preserving the vitality, livability, and diversity of Downtown Frederick-a nationally recognized Main Street community. The Partnership has managed Downtown Frederick's Main Street program since its designation in 2001. For more information, visit: downtownfrederick .

About NuMarket

NuMarket is a crowdfunding platform designed to help small businesses grow with the support of their communities. Contributors receive 120% of their contribution back in credits, which can be used toward future purchases. By offering a rewarding alternative to traditional financing, NuMarket empowers businesses to thrive while fostering stronger community connections. For more information, visit: numarket.

About Main Street America

Main Street America (MSA) leads an inclusive, impact-driven movement dedicated to reenergizing and strengthening older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts through place-based economic development and community preservation. Main Street America was founded in 1980 as the National Main Street Center®, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Over the past 40 years the MSA network has helped to generate over $107.62 billion in local reinvestment, rehab 335,675 buildings, create 782,059 new jobs, and start 175,323 new businesses in over 2,000 communities. For more information, visit: mainstreet.

