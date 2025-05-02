Express Wash Concepts Celebrates Dual Detroit Metro Grand Openings Dearborn Heights And Troy Clean Express Auto Washes Offering Free Signature Washes May 2-11

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced the grand opening of two new Clean Express Auto Wash locations in the Detroit metro area- located at 25600 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn Heights and 285 John R Road in Troy. With continued commitment to strategic growth in core markets, EWC now operates 113 express wash locations across Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus, Hampton Roads and Pittsburgh. Looking ahead, over 25 new sites are set to break ground or open by the end of 2025- including four in Detroit Metro by early summer, with many more to follow.

"In just over a year, we've shown our strong commitment to the Detroit Metro area by opening seven high-quality, industry-leading express car wash locations," said John Roush, Founder of Clean Express Auto Wash and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "As we grow, our focus remains on delivering unmatched value, exceptional customer care, and premium wash quality-ensuring every visit exceeds expectations. We're proud to be part of Detroit's momentum and look forward to continuing our impact through both great service and our EWC Cares philanthropic efforts."

From May 2-11, 2025, both Dearborn Heights and Troy Clean Express locations will celebrate their respective grand openings by offering customers a free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature wash ($22 value). Customers can also sign-up for the Grand Opening Wash Smart Unlimited Club special for 50% off their first 3 months, and Clean Express will donate $10 for each sign-up to two exceptional local non-profits: Dearborn Heights' Blue Hands United , and Troy's The DRE Project .

Additional Clean Express grand opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card for $25 with all proceeds donated back to Blue Hands United and The DRE Project. Once purchased at the Dearborn Heights or Troy locations, gift cards are redeemable at any Clean Express or EWC location.

Clean Express offers state-of-the-art wash equipment, complimentary professional grade vacuums, industry-leading customer service, with all washes backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles, while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 113 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .

