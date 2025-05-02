Express Wash Concepts Celebrates 17Th Hampton Roads Grand Opening Offers Free Washes May 2-11 At Newest Green Clean Express Auto Wash At 833 Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake

COLUMBUS, Ohio and CHESAPEAKE, Va., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced the Company's newest Green Clean Express Auto Wash is open and washing cars at 833 Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake. Express Wash Concepts currently operates more than 113 express wash locations across Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus, Hampton Roads and Pittsburgh. With a continued focus on strategic core market development, more than 25 additional EWC locations are scheduled to break ground or open through 2025, including 4 in Newport News and Virginia Beach.

"Every grand opening is a chance for us to elevate the car wash experience while making a lasting, positive impact in the communities we serve," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We're especially excited that this location features both exterior and interior free vacuum areas- just one more way we're delivering added value to our customers. We're also proud to leverage this grand opening to give back through our partnership with The Virginia Zoo."

From May 2-11, 2025, the Battlefield Blvd. Green Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature wash ($22 value). Customers can also sign-up for the Grand Opening Unlimited Wash Club special for 50% off their first 3 months, and Green Clean Express will donate $10 for each Unlimited Wash Club sign-up to the Virginia Zoo . Founded in 1901, the Virginia Zoo is recognized as a global leader in education, recreation, science, wildlife conservation, and animal care and welfare. Home to more than 700 animals representing over 150 species, the Virginia Zoo has demonstrated a commitment to saving and protecting the world's wildlife by inspiring a passion for nature and taking conservation action at home and around the world.

Additional Green Clean Express grand opening promotions include a $50 Green Clean gift card for $25 with all proceeds donated back to the Virginia Zoo. Once purchased at the Battlefield Blvd. location, gift cards are redeemable at any Green Clean Express or EWC location.

Green Clean Express Auto Wash offers a high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash with complimentary professional grade vacuums. The Company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club, starting at $20 a month, is one of the region's first to offer truly unlimited washes at any Green Clean Express.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 113 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .

