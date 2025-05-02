Harvia Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Securities Market Act
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.08%
|-
|5.08%
|18,694,236
| Position of previous notification
(if applicable)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of threshold:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Class / type of shares
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000306873
|950,000
|-
|5.08%
|-
|SUBTOTAL A
|950,000
|5.08%
HARVIA PLC
Further information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel: +358 40 5050 440
...
Harvia in short
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more:
