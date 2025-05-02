Fondaparinux Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Forecast Report, 2025-2030 | Global Fondaparinux Market To Reach $990.9 Million By 2030, Growing At 6.3% CAGR

Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fondaparinux Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Deep Vein Thrombosis), By Product (Branded, Generic), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fondaparinux market size is estimated to reach USD 990.9 million by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030 .

Fondaparinux is majorly used during knee and hip replacement surgeries. Arixtra, manufactured by GSK group of companies is the branded drug of Fondaparinux. The drug witnessed patent expiry in 2002. As the active molecule is highly complex to manufacture, it faced low generic competition until 2011. Generic manufacturer companies, such as Alchemia Ltd. and Apotex, Inc., received the Abbreviated New Drug Application approval in 2011 and instantly started the production of generic drugs.

Fondaparinux is used as an anticoagulant and shows improved survival compared with low-molecular-weight heparin. It is used for the prevention of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pulmonary Embolism (PE) and is administered subcutaneously. Moreover, Fondaparinux lowers the risk of ischemic events

The increasing collaboration between the key players for acquiring the Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) in order to manufacture the molecule through patented technology is expected to drive growth.

The generic segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.1% in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) segment accounted for a leading share of the market in 2024.

Hospital pharmacies emerged as the leading distribution channel for fondaparinux in 2024 North America fondaparinux market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.6% in 2024

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

