Stevia Market To Reach USD 2.5 Billion By 2035 Amid Growing Demand For Natural Sweeteners FMI

Stevia Market

Stevia market is experiencing growth, driven by rising consumer demand for natural, low-calorie sweeteners across food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

- Nandini Roy ChaudhariNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global stevia market is poised for robust growth, with an expected valuation of USD 1.47 billion in 2025 and projected to climb to USD 2.5 billion by 2035. Demand for stevia is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period. Increasing health awareness and consumer preference for natural, low-calorie sugar alternatives are pivotal forces propelling market expansion.Consumers are consistently seeking natural, low-calorie sweeteners to replace traditional sugar and artificial substitutes, significantly boosting the demand for stevia-based products. This trend is particularly prominent in the food and beverage industry, where manufacturers are actively reformulating their offerings to reduce sugar content without compromising taste, thus positioning stevia as a preferred ingredient.Derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant, stevia is renowned for its intense sweetness with minimal caloric contribution. Key compounds like stevioside and rebaudioside impart its signature sweetness. Applications span across beverages, desserts, dairy, personal care, and dietary supplements, highlighting its versatility. With its strong alignment to health and wellness trends, stevia continues to gain traction globally.Stay Informed – Request a Sample Copy for Exclusive Insights: #5245502D47422D3338Global Stevia Market Set for Dynamic Growth Amid Rising Demand for Natural SweetenersThe global stevia market is witnessing remarkable growth as consumers increasingly seek plant-based sweeteners that align with health-conscious lifestyles. With the rise of the clean-label movement and the demand for natural sugar substitutes, stevia has emerged as a frontrunner, transforming the sweetener industry worldwide. Leading market research firms project strong growth rates, driven by health benefits, innovation, and expanding applications across food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors.Demand for Stevia-Based Products in Food and BeveragesThe shift towards healthier food and beverage options is significantly boosting the demand for stevia-based products. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating stevia leaf extract into soft drinks, baked goods, dairy products, and confectionery to offer low-calorie alternatives without compromising taste. Additionally, the trend toward reduced sugar diets, particularly among millennials and Gen Z consumers, is propelling new product launches featuring stevia.Organic Stevia Extract Market OpportunitiesThe organic stevia extract market is experiencing robust opportunities as consumers prioritize non-GMO and organic certifications. Clean-label products using organic stevia appeal to a broader demographic that values transparency, environmental sustainability, and health. The surge in organic food sales globally has created a lucrative segment within the stevia industry, encouraging suppliers to enhance their organic product lines.Innovations in Stevia Formulation for Reduced Sugar ProductsRecent innovations in stevia formulation are addressing long-standing challenges such as bitterness and aftertaste. Companies are investing in advanced extraction technologies to isolate better-tasting glycosides like Reb M and Reb D, resulting in a cleaner flavor profile. These technological advancements have enabled the launch of reduced-sugar products that mimic the taste of sugar more closely than ever before, significantly broadening stevia's application potential.Regulatory Landscape Affecting Stevia Product ApprovalsThe regulatory landscape affecting stevia product approvals varies across regions but is generally favorable. In major markets such as the U.S., stevia is recognized as GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) for use in foods and beverages. The European Union has authorized specific steviol glycosides for food applications, boosting manufacturer confidence. Continued regulatory support will be critical in ensuring faster market expansion for new stevia innovations.Future Outlook for Stevia as a Natural Sugar SubstituteThe future outlook for stevia as a natural sugar substitute is extremely promising. Analysts predict that the market will continue to expand as consumers globally become more health-conscious. Stevia's ability to offer sweetness without calories positions it as an ideal solution for combating the global health crisis related to sugar consumption, including diabetes and obesity.Your Competitive Advantage Starts Here – Access Full Report:Key Takeaways:. The global stevia market is forecast to achieve USD 2.5 billion by 2035.. The market will experience a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2035.. Consumer demand for natural, sugar-free products is a significant driver.. Stevia applications extend across food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries.. Regional markets like the United States, China, and India are leading growth initiatives.Country-wise Market AnalysisUnited States:The U.S. market grows at 5.4% CAGR, driven by sophisticated product formulations and consumer emphasis on natural and non-GMO content. Federal initiatives and FDA approvals enhance adoption. Key players include Cargill, PureCircle, and GLG Life Tech.United Kingdom:With 4.6% CAGR, the UK market thrives on clean-label preferences and the Sugar Tax, prompting reformulations. Leaders like Tate & Lyle and PureCircle drive retail adoption.Germany:Germany sees a 4.7% CAGR, supported by consumer health awareness and favorable food policies. Brands like Südzucker AG and Beneo lead innovation, improving bitterness and product stability.France:France's market expands at 4.4% CAGR thanks to cultural emphasis on gourmet yet healthy foods. Companies such as Roquette Frères invest in culinary-friendly stevia formulations.Italy:Italy experiences 4.2% CAGR growth, fueled by healthy lifestyle trends and applications in gelato and pastries. Companies like Giulio Grossi are innovators in artisanal, low-sugar offerings.South Korea:Growing at 5% CAGR, South Korea combines stevia with functional ingredients like probiotics. Companies like CJ CheilJedang lead with health-focused innovations.Japan:Japan's market, expanding at 4.5% CAGR, benefits from advanced R&D and consumer focus on low-calorie, functional foods. Firms like Mitsubishi Corporation drive technical improvements.China:China leads with 6.0% CAGR, driven by government incentives and being a global stevia production hub. Companies like GLG Life Tech and Qufu Xiangzhou dominate cultivation and extraction.Australia and New Zealand:The market grows at 4.3% CAGR, propelled by demand in wellness sectors like children's nutrition and sports foods. Companies such as Naturally Sweet Products are prominent players.India:India exhibits the fastest growth at 6.3% CAGR, spurred by the prevalence of diabetes and obesity. Initiatives like FSSAI's "Eat Right Movement" and growing consumer awareness boost adoption.Competitive AnalysisThe stevia market is moderately consolidated with major players leading global expansions and technology innovation:. Cargill, Incorporated. Ingredion (incl. PureCircle). Tate & Lyle. HOWTIAN. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM). GLG Life Tech Corp.. Evolva Holding SA. Stevia First Corporation. Jianlong Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., LtdThese companies invest heavily in R&D to address taste challenges and diversify application segments. Strategic partnerships with food and beverage conglomerates and regional expansions are common strategies.Explore Functional Food Ingredients Industry Analysis:Key Stevia Market Segmentation and Study across Changing Consumer PreferencesBy Product Type:The industry is segmented into conventional and unconventional.By Form:The market is studied by key categories on the basis of powder extract, liquid, and leaf.By Region:The market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia, Belarus, and the Middle East & Africa.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Sweetener Market:Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market:Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market:Nutritive Sweetener Market:USA Sweetener Market:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 