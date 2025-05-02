United Nations (UN) Women Executive Board To Visit Zimbabwe

The UN-Women Executive Board will undertake a field visit to Zimbabwe from 4-10 May 2025, as part of its oversight and engagement efforts to assess and understand the impact of UN-Women's operations in advancing national development priorities and addressing women's challenges in the region.

This visit offers the Executive Board a unique opportunity to witness the contributions of UN-Women in alignment with Zimbabwe's development agenda. Key focus areas include national ownership of programming, strategic partnerships, and best practices in implementation that can serve as models regionally and globally. Particular emphasis will be placed on exploring UN-Women's engagement within the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) through joint programming initiatives and the Resident Coordinator system, reflecting on progress made under the United Nations development system reforms.

Provisional Agenda Highlights:



Initial briefings on security, the national development context, and UN-Women's operations in Zimbabwe.

High-level meetings with government counterparts, strategic partners, and authorities to reinforce collaboration.

Consultations with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), youth groups, private sector entities, and the diplomatic community.

Visits to project sites to engage directly with local communities and beneficiaries. Stocktaking sessions for the delegation to document observations, lessons learned, and key outcomes.

The week-long program will prioritize interactive discussions, offering delegates insight into critical programming areas such as advocacy, policy dialogue, partnerships, and the simplification and harmonization of programming approaches. Delegates will have opportunities to analyse results achieved in relation to national development plans, poverty reduction strategies, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Outcome: A detailed report summarizing the findings and recommendations of the mission will be presented to the Executive Board for further discussion and decision-making, ensuring that the insights gained contribute to improved programming and strategic operations.

The delegation's visit underscores UN-Women's commitment to fostering collaboration and driving impactful initiatives to advance gender equality and women's empowerment in Zimbabwe and beyond.

