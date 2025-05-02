Himachal: Bomb Threat Email Claims To Target Offices, Public Places In Kullu In Next 24 Hours, Authorities On High Alert

MENAFN - Live Mint): A bomb threat was received through email on Friday evening, targeting different locations in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, including government officers and public places, within the next 24 hours, said the Office of Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Disaster Management Authority, Kullu.

In view of the bomb threat, the District Disaster Management Authority has alerted all authorities, including the police, reported ANI.

Bomb disposal squads and surveillance units have been deployed across Kullu, while police and intelligence agencies are working to verify the credibility of the threat and trace its origin mentioned a report by Zee News.

Previous bomb threats

The latest threat on Friday, May 2, marks the fourth time that Himachal Pradesh has received a bomb threat in recent days - earlier, Mandi, Hamirpur and Chamba districts have also received similar threats.

Bomb threats in Mandi

A week ago, Mandi deputy commissioner (DC)'s office had received a bomb threat email. The email referred to Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Prabodh Saxena's office and stated that something was going to happen in Tamil Nadu and the timing to execute the threat in Himachal Pradesh would be adjusted accordingly, sources told PTI.

Bomb threat in Kerala

On April 28, the Kerala Raj Bhavan, the Kerala Chief Minister's official residence, government offices and an airport in the state, received bomb threats, which were later confirmed as hoaxes by police.

As per the emails, bomb blasts were to happen at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor; Cliff House, the residence of the chief minister and the Nedumbassery International Airport in Kochi, police sources told PTI.

Thiruvananthapuram International airport receives bomb threat email

On Sunday, April 27, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, and various hotels in Thiruvananthapuram received bomb threats via email.

An officer from the Cantonment police station confirmed that thorough inspections were conducted at all the hotels mentioned in the bomb threat, including the Hilton Hotel in central Thiruvananthapuram. However, no explosives were found, and the threats were deemed a hoax.

Police were also involved in tracing the origin of the email, which had warned of IED blasts at multiple hotels in the state capital.