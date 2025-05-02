Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Several Injured, Many Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Khadi Bhawan Building Collapses In Fatehpur

Several Injured, Many Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Khadi Bhawan Building Collapses In Fatehpur


2025-05-02 08:14:34
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fatehpur: Panic gripped Fatehpur on Friday, May 2, after the under-construction Khadi Bhawan building collapsed suddenly, leaving several injured and many more feared trapped beneath the debris.

As per visuals released by PTI, rescue operations at the site are currently underway.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

