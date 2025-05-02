Data Lost In Floods: SC Grants Time To J&K Govt To Submit Report On Pak Nationals

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan gave six more weeks after the authorities informed that data relating to such prisoners was lost during floods in the union territory.

The top court then posted the matter for hearing on July 25.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by late Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party leader and senior advocate Bhim Singh who petitioned the court on Pakistani citizens detained under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

His plea sought such persons to be freed and deported to Pakistan.

The top court previously expressed concerns over the fate of those Pakistani nationals who were released from Indian jails after completing their terms and if the neighbouring country did not accept them as its citizens.

The government was, therefore, asked to bring in a suitable mechanism to ensure such foreign nationals were not forced to remain in jails as courts frequently dealt with complaints about Pakistani nationals being incarcerated in jails despite having served their sentence.

