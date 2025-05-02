Heavy Rain Triggers Mudslides In J & K's Ramban, Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closed

The heavy rain triggered flash floods in the Chenab river, prompting the authorities in Reasi and Akhnoor sectors to issue warnings about avoiding the riverbank.

“Vehicular movement has stopped from both sides on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to mudslides at Chamba Seri in Ramban following flash floods caused by a cloudburst,” the traffic police officer said.

Commuters have been advised not to travel until the road is cleared.

“Please check the status of roads before starting your journey,” the officer said.

Officials reported heavy rainfall following a cloudburst in the Chamba Seri area, triggering flash floods and mudslides on the highway, and a landslide in Chamba that blocked the highway, he said.

There was no loss of life or injury, he said and efforts were underway to clear the highway.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director Parshotam Kumar said three machines had been deployed to clear the highway.

Heavy rain induced by cloudburst had triggered flash floods and landslides in Ramban district on April 20, resulting in the deaths of three people and damage to scores of houses, shops and roads.

Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded after traffic on the strategic 250-kilometre national highway - the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country - was suspended due to debris from the mountains blocking the route at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal.

