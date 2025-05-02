Azerbaijan To Be Represented At Third Fujairah International Oud Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On May 5-7, the Fujairah Academy of Fine Arts in the United Arab Emirates will host the 3rd Fujairah International Oud Forum, under the theme One Oud, Many Cultures, Azernews reports.

This major cultural event will bring together talented musicians from around the world who specialize in playing the oud and other traditional musical instruments. The forum aims to highlight the oud not only as a musical instrument but also as a symbol of cultural diversity and a bridge for dialogue between civilizations.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the forum by a music group led by Rashad Ibrahimov, a well-known tar player and soloist of the International Mugham Center.

The group includes several prominent Azerbaijani musicians. Among them are Honored Artist Chinara Heydarova on the qanun, Tabriz Yusubov on the kamancha, singer Nisbat Sadrayeva, Idris Huseynov on the oud, Vusal Bayramov on the naghara (a type of drum), and Rafael Asgarov playing the balaban (a traditional wind instrument).

The forum will take place at the Fujairah Cultural and Creativity Center. In addition to special guests from the Kingdom of Morocco, performers from a wide range of countries will also take part, including Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Iran, Egypt, Syria, Oman, Iraq, and Spain. These artists will demonstrate the rich musical traditions of their cultures through performances featuring the oud and other traditional instruments.

The opening ceremony will feature a large orchestra made up of 50 musicians from different nations. Together, they will perform a special musical piece that blends a variety of styles and traditions. The program will include Indian, Uzbek, Azerbaijani, and Turkish music styles, along with Spanish flamenco, rock music, and Arabic Eastern melodies. This unique performance is designed to celebrate the unity and beauty that music can bring across cultures.

On the second and third days of the forum, audiences will enjoy solo performances and group concerts by both local and international artists. The performances will allow participants and listeners to explore the versatility of the oud and experience the musical richness of different cultures.

Ali Obaid Al Hefaiti, the General Manager of the Fujairah Academy of Fine Arts, emphasized that the forum reflects the Academy's commitment to promoting cultural dialogue through music. He stressed that one of the key goals of the event is to enhance Fujairah Emirate's presence on the global cultural stage. According to Al Hefaiti, the oud is more than just an instrument-it is a symbol of cultural identity, communication, and creativity.

The Fujairah International Oud Forum is a unique platform that combines performance, craftsmanship, and cultural exchange. By bringing together musicians from different parts of the world, the event contributes to enriching both the local and international art scenes. It also strengthens the message that music can serve as a powerful tool for building understanding and appreciation between people of different backgrounds.