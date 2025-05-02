Economy Ministry To Focus On Supporting Small And Medium-Sized Farms, Says Deputy Minister
"In the upcoming period, we will increase our focus on small and medium-sized farms," said Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli at the Agribusiness Development Forum in Baku today, Azernews reports.
He explained that the ministry's incentive system has primarily aimed at boosting productivity so far. "We are already seeing an increase in product-oriented subsidies, and in the future, our incentives will likely focus on water-saving and drought-resistant crops."
Bashirli emphasized, "We need to shift our incentive system to support small and medium-sized farms more effectively. We can also help farmers export their products by providing logistical support, reducing export costs. With agriculture's growth, appropriate funding can be generated, which will further strengthen adaptation and diversification incentives."
