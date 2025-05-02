Government Calls On Parliament To Ratify Minerals Agreement By May 8

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has called on the Verkhovna Rada to swiftly ratify the minerals agreement by May 8.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this at a government meeting on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

“Last night, the government approved the necessary documents and submitted them to parliament with a request for ratification. The agreement, along with its appendix, is available for review and has been made publicly accessible on the government's website,” Shmyhal stated.

He emphasized that the minerals agreement requires parliamentary ratification, while subsequent agreements will be of an implementation nature-focused on commercial or executive matters and signed directly between a Ukrainian agency and the U.S. state-owned company DFC.

According to Shmyhal, these follow-up agreements will not require parliamentary approval, as they are direct extensions of the intergovernmental agreement currently under consideration.

“We would greatly appreciate it if parliament could ratify the agreement by May 8. We are requesting the fastest possible consideration, but the timing ultimately rests with you. The government urges ratification as soon as the law permits,” he added

As reported by Ukrinform, following lengthy negotiations, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on minerals. The document was signed by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.