Fire, Explosions Reported At Military Airfield In Crimea Partisans

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A fire has broken out and explosions have been heard at a military airfield in Kacha, located in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Atesh military partisan movement reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"An Atesh agent has provided operational information that there is currently a visible fire and explosions can be heard at the military airfield in Kacha – likely due to the detonation of ammunition," the post reads.

This suggests a successful strike by Ukraine's Defense Forces on Russian military facilities in Crimea overnight.

It was reported earlier that explosions were heard overnight in temporarily occupied Crimea, and fires were recorded in Kacha, where a Russian military airfield is located.

