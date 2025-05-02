Fire, Explosions Reported At Military Airfield In Crimea Partisans
The Atesh military partisan movement reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"An Atesh agent has provided operational information that there is currently a visible fire and explosions can be heard at the military airfield in Kacha – likely due to the detonation of ammunition," the post reads.
This suggests a successful strike by Ukraine's Defense Forces on Russian military facilities in Crimea overnight.Read also: Drones attack Russian space intelligence military unit in Stavropol region
It was reported earlier that explosions were heard overnight in temporarily occupied Crimea, and fires were recorded in Kacha, where a Russian military airfield is located.
