Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire, Explosions Reported At Military Airfield In Crimea Partisans

2025-05-02 08:10:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire has broken out and explosions have been heard at a military airfield in Kacha, located in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Atesh military partisan movement reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"An Atesh agent has provided operational information that there is currently a visible fire and explosions can be heard at the military airfield in Kacha – likely due to the detonation of ammunition," the post reads.

This suggests a successful strike by Ukraine's Defense Forces on Russian military facilities in Crimea overnight.

Read also: Drones attack Russian space intelligence military unit in Stavropol region

It was reported earlier that explosions were heard overnight in temporarily occupied Crimea, and fires were recorded in Kacha, where a Russian military airfield is located.

Illustrative photo

