Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Woman Arrested For Attack On Activist Sternenko Charged With Treason, Attempted Murder

2025-05-02 08:10:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The woman detained on May 1 for an armed attack on activist Serhii Sternenko has been officially charged with state treason and attempted murder.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told this to Ukrinform.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a citizen has been notified of suspicion based on charges of state treason and attempted murder of a well-known volunteer (Part 2 of Article 111, Article 15, and Paragraphs 6, 11, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the press service said.

On Friday, May 2, Judge Olena Mielieshak of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will decide on a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect.

Read also: SBU detains woman who attempted to assassinate activist Sternenko

As previously reported, Sternenko was attacked on May 1 and sustained injuries.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the female assailant. Sternenko underwent surgery and his life is no longer in danger.

This is not the first attempt on Sternenko's life. In May 2018, he was attacked and defended himself, injuring his attackers - one of whom died. In the summer of 2020, Sternenko was charged with premeditated murder, and the case was forwarded to court.

In December 2023, the Prymorskyi Court in Odesa closed the case against Sternenko.

