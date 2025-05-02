Minerals Deal Could Bring Tens Or Even Hundreds Of Billions In Investments PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the agreement with the United States to establish a Reconstruction Investment Fund could result in tens or even hundreds of billions of U.S. dollars in investments.

He said this during a government Q&A session in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This Fund will be strictly investment-focused, or, as such structures are often called, a direct investment fund. It is too early to estimate the volume [of potential investments], but I am confident these will be tens, possibly hundreds of billions of dollars. That is our goal, and we are discussing this with our partner – the United States," Shmyhal said.

He noted that in forming the Fund, Ukraine analyzed similar funds the U.S. has established in other countries in the 21st century.

"Indeed, such funds became breakthrough investment tools and drivers of economic development for each country where they were created. Therefore, for Ukraine, this is an absolutely positive, promising agreement, and we will, of course, support it," Shmyhal added.

Shmyhal in parliament on US deal: All natural resources remain under Ukraine's control

He said the agreement represents "a major achievement for Ukraine."

"I am confident that this will be one of the most effective investment tools for Ukraine," he said.

He also called on MPs to ratify the agreement.

Ukraine and the United States signed the agreement to create a Reconstruction Investment Fund on April 30. The document was signed by Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.