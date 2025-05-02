FORMER CISA DIRECTOR JEN EASTERLY TO HEADLINE VNET TECH SUMMIT

TICKETS ON SALE TO HEAR NATIONAL EXPERT ON JULY 10

ERIE, Pa., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET has announced that former U.S Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Jen Easterly will be the headliner at the July 10, 2025 Tech Summit in Erie, PA. Tickets are now available for the 2025 Tech Summit.

"We're excited that a speaker with the insights, global profile, and unmistakable expertise of Ms. Easterly to headline our 6th annual Tech Summit," said Joel Deuterman, president & CEO, VNET. "Jen Easterly's attendance will put Erie on the national stage, as we proudly welcome one of the most sought-after speakers on the tech and cybersecurity circuit. And her VNET Tech Summit Fireside Chat will allow summit participants a rare and intimate conversation just months after completing her services as U.S. CISA Director."

Jen Easterly is a globally acclaimed cybersecurity and national security leader and an accomplished public servant with a decorated military career. She has a deep expertise on cyber threats, emerging technologies, and organizational resilience. She most recently served as the Senate-confirmed Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)-America's premiere cyber defense agency. As the Director of CISA, she led the nation's efforts to protect critical infrastructure from cyber and physical threats, transforming the agency into a $3 billion operation with over 10,000 employees and contract personnel.

"I'm excited to speak in Erie," said former U.S Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Jen Easterly. "I talk to leaders worldwide engaged in the policy and practice of technology. Among their most pressing issues is how AI and cybersecurity will influence how businesses, governments, and non-profits will operate in the decades to come. These are the conversations I look forward to having with VNET and Erie."

The 2025 summit is set on the heels of VNET's most successful summit in 2024, when hundreds of business, civic, non-profit, educational leaders from across the region enjoyed up-close access to him and several expert technology speakers from around the country. The 2024 summit was headlined by the U.S House of Representatives Chief Information Officer Jamie Crotts. Tickets for the 2025 Tech Summit are on sale today at vnetsummit . Students attend free. VNET expects a high volume of ticket sales with the success of last year's event and the keynote speaker announcement and profile.

ABOUT VNET (VELOCITY NETWORK)

Fast, friendly, local.

Based in Erie, PA, VNET provides comprehensive Managed IT support, Cybersecurity Services, Voice over IP (VoIP) telephone systems, and infrastructure design and implementations for networks large and small. VNET Fiber is the region's only locally owned and operated internet service provider and offers fast, reliable, and future-proof Internet to thousands of regional business and residential customers.

