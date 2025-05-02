England Defender Dier To Leave Bayern At End Of Season - Club Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Munich, Germany: English centre-back Eric Dier will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, when his contract is up, the club's sporting director said Friday.

"We've had talks with Eric about a potential contract extension," said Christoph Freund.

"He told us that he won't extend his time with Bayern and that he'll leave the club at the end of the season."

Dier's contract expires on June 30, but Bayern are still in talks in a bid to extend that temporarily to cover the Club World Cup, which runs from June 14-July 13 in the United States.

Dier touched down in Munich on loan in January 2024, establishing himself as a starter in defence alongside Matthijs de Ligt under then-coach Thomas Tuchel.

The 31-year-old sealed a full transfer in the summer of 2024 on a one-year deal.

Although less used by current coach Vincent Kompany, Dier has been a key player in stepping in to cover injuries to central defenders Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano.

"We've had a great time with Eric and I hope he'll crown his time with Bayern with a title," Freund said of the 49-time capped England player.

According to press reports in France and Germany, Dier is set to join Monaco on a deal that will run through to the summer of 2027.