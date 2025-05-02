Special Envoy Of Minister Of Foreign Meets Deputy Special Representative Of UN Secretary-General In Afghanistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador HE Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met with Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Afghanistan Georgette Gagnon, and Director of Political Affairs at the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Scott Smith, during their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, the latest developments in Afghanistan, and preparations for the 4th International Meeting on Afghanistan, which will be held in the State of Qatar under the auspices of the United Nations.