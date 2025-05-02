The RP Group Announces 2025 Award Recipients

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In 2024, the organization broadened the number of award categories to better acknowledge the ways in which professionals contribute to the IRPE field, their colleges and districts, and the CCC system. As a result, an unprecedented nine honorees were recognized. Award recipients were honored on Wednesday, April 2 at the 2025 RP Conference, the largest gathering of IRPE professionals in the CCC system, in Burlingame, California.

"This year, we celebrate people and institutions whose dedication to student success and the IRPE field is truly remarkable," shared Dr. Darla Cooper, Executive Director of The RP Group. "I have had the pleasure of working with many of these recipients over the years. I am proud to honor their service to the IRPE community and CCC system through these awards."

Dr. Brad C. Phillips was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award . He is known for his transformative impact and commitment to institutional research, planning, and equity and has shaped the landscape of student success and institutional effectiveness throughout his 34-year career in the CCC system. Recognizing the need for a professional, community college-focused research and planning organization, Dr. Phillips was one of the co-founders of The RP Group in 1992 and held the positions of vice president and treasurer on the Board. He is the founder of the California Partnership for Achieving Student Success (Cal-PASS) and the Institute for Evidence-Based Change (IEBC), as well as co-author of the book, "Creating a Data-Informed Culture in Community Colleges."

The Career Achievement Award honored Chris Olson for his 38-year career in the CCC system. Chris is known for his dedication to student equity and great respect for the scientific method. Now retired, his service to the IRPE community spans four institutions-American River, Folsom Lake, Mission, and Santa Barbara City College-and the state as an RP Group Board member. His contributions to institutional research have been recognized through other awards from The RP Group and the Chancellor's Office.

The EDI Champion Award was awarded to Dr. Tina Ngo Bartel , Executive Director of the San Diego & Imperial Center of Excellence, and Dr. Michelle Fowles , Dean of Institutional Effectiveness at Los Angeles Valley College. Each recipient exemplifies extraordinary leadership in advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion, and in addressing unconscious bias and racism.

The Rising Star Award was presented to Kevin Hsu of Irvine Valley College and Jaime Sykes of the San Diego Community College District. In their roles as Research and Planning Analysts, each shows commitment to excellence and innovation, and are seen as emerging leaders in the IRPE community.

The Outstanding Project Award was awarded to the San Diego College of Continuing Education for their project, "Crossing Borders, Bridging Identities: Empowering Binational Students at the US–Mexico Border." Irvine Valley College and North Orange Continuing Education both received Honorable Mentions for their projects.

"On behalf of the Board and staff of The RP Group, we extend our deepest congratulations to all of our 2025 award honorees," shared Jake Kevari, Board President. "This recognition highlights their extraordinary impact on our IRPE community and commitment to student success."

About The RP Group

The RP Group is a nonprofit, nonpartisan team made up of a dedicated Board of Directors and staff, working together with a shared goal: to increase the success of California community colleges and beyond. Visit for more information.

