IES Holdings Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights and Recent Developments



Revenue of $834 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 18% compared with $706 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2024

Operating income of $92.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 19% compared with $77.7 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2024

Net income attributable to IES of $70.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 34% compared with $52.9 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2024, and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders of $3.50 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $2.29 for the same quarter of fiscal 2024

Adjusted net income attributable to IES (a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined below) of $66.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 23% compared with $54.3 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2024, and diluted adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders of $3.30 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $2.36 for the same quarter of fiscal 2024

Remaining performance obligations, a GAAP measure of future revenue to be recognized from current contracts with customers, of approximately $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2025 Backlog (a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined below) of approximately $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2025

Overview of Results

“During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, we continued the momentum we built coming out of 2024 and through the first quarter of fiscal 2025, with an 18% increase in revenue and a 19% increase in operating income compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2024," said Jeff Gendell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Communications, Infrastructure Solutions and Commercial & Industrial segments continue to benefit from strong demand, particularly in the data center market. Operating margins remain strong, reflecting robust customer demand, operating leverage from our increased scale and strong project execution."

"In our Residential segment, decreased housing affordability due to high mortgage rates and the impacts of inflation on materials and labor costs, combined with declining consumer confidence, continues to create short-term challenges in the single-family housing market. However, the impacts of those factors on our business were partly offset by the continued expansion of our plumbing and HVAC trades into new markets. In our multi-family business, we are starting to see an increase in bid activity, which we expect will benefit our revenues in fiscal 2026 and 2027, but we expect fiscal 2025 results will continue to be affected by the impact of elevated interest rates on demand over the past several quarters. Despite the macroeconomic challenges currently impacting consumers, we remain optimistic about the outlook for our Residential business based on positive demographic trends and pent-up demand for housing."

Our Communications segment's revenue was $273.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $79.5 million or 41% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The strong demand across the business in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 accelerated in the second quarter, particularly in the data center market. Certain customers have accelerated project schedules, resulting in additional revenue in the quarter, and new bookings remained robust. Demand in the high-tech manufacturing and distribution center end markets also remains solid. The segment's operating income increased to $39.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $21.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, as a result of increased volumes and strong project execution.

Our Residential segment's revenue was $317.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $21.4 million or 6% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Consumer demand for single-family housing continues to be affected by concerns over housing affordability, availability of insurance, unemployment, and expectations around economic conditions in general. In our multi-family business, lower revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with the prior year reflects the impacts of declining backlog over the course of fiscal 2023 and 2024. The Residential segment's operating income decreased to $22.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $34.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, primarily driven by lower volume and a decrease in gross margin resulting from reduced pricing to our customers to reflect the cost of incentives they are offering to homebuyers and the impact of lower demand on our ability to recover increased costs through pricing actions.

Our Infrastructure Solutions segment's revenue was $117.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $41.8 million or 55% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2024, driven by continued strong demand in our custom engineered solutions business, primarily in the data center end market, as well as expansion of our field services offerings. Greiner Industries and Arrow Engine Company, which we acquired on April 1, 2024 and January 31, 2025, respectively, contributed $15.7 million of the revenue increase. Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $26.5 million, compared with $16.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The year-over-year profit improvement was driven primarily by a combination of higher volumes, improved pricing and operating efficiencies at our facilities, as well as the impact of investments we have made over the last several years to increase capacity.

Our Commercial & Industrial segment's revenue was $125.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $28.4 million or 29% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2024, while segment operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $15.8 million, compared with $11.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. These results reflect solid demand and strong execution across the segment, particularly in the data center and education end markets.

Matt Simmes, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented,“During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, we continued our focus on building a more scalable platform to enable future growth. In January 2025, our Infrastructure Solutions segment completed the acquisition of Arrow Engine, a Tulsa, Oklahoma based provider of engines, generator sets, compressors and replacement parts, primarily for the natural gas production market. Additionally, during the quarter, we entered into a lease for a new production facility in Birmingham, Alabama, to expand capacity for our custom engineered solutions business. Our Communications and Commercial & Industrial segments have focused on hiring and training to expand our capacity for large data center projects to meet the demands of our customers. Our Residential segment has continued to invest in people and processes, including information technology upgrades, that will increase the scalability of the business.”

Capital Allocation; Stock Buyback Plan

“Capital allocation remains a top priority, as we seek to generate strong returns on our operating cash flow," added Tracy McLauchlin, Chief Financial Officer. "We ended the quarter with $22.4 million of cash and $65.8 million of marketable securities."

Capital allocation highlights during the second quarter of fiscal 2025 include the following:



We supported the growth of our operating business with $30.1 million in capital expenditures

We enhanced our financial flexibility by increasing our revolving credit facility from $150 million to $300 million, extending its maturity to 2030 and transitioning away from the previous asset-based structure

We acquired Arrow Engine Company to expand our Infrastructure Solutions offerings

We repurchased 118,314 shares of our common stock for $20.4 million, ending the quarter with $173.3 million remaining under our stock repurchase authorization We used $23.3 million of our excess cash to purchase marketable securities

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Adjustments

This press release includes adjusted net income attributable to IES, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, and backlog, and, in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included herein, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income before taxes, each of which is a financial measure not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”). Management believes that these measures provide useful information to our investors by, in the case of adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income before taxes, distinguishing certain nonrecurring events such as litigation settlements, significant expenses associated with leadership changes, or gains or losses from the sale of a business, or noncash events, such as impairment charges or unrealized gains and losses on our investments, or, in the case of backlog, providing a common measurement used in IES's industry, as described further below, and that these measures, when reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, help our investors to better identify underlying trends in the operations of our business and facilitate easier comparisons of our financial performance with prior and future periods and to our peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release.

Remaining performance obligations represent the unrecognized revenue value of our contract commitments. While backlog is not a defined term under GAAP, it is a common measurement used in IES's industry and IES believes this non-GAAP measure enables it to more effectively forecast its future results and better identify future operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. IES's remaining performance obligations are a component of IES's backlog calculation, which also includes signed agreements and letters of intent which we do not have a legal right to enforce prior to work starting. These arrangements are excluded from remaining performance obligations until work begins. IES's methodology for determining backlog may not be comparable to the methodologies used by other companies.

For further details on the Company's financial results, please refer to the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by May 2, 2025, and any amendments thereto.

