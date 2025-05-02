SUTNTIB AB Tewox Publishes Its NAV For April 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vilnius, Lithuania, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As at the end of April 2025, the net asset value (NAV) of SUTNTIB AB Tewox decreased to EUR 42,086,793, compared to previously determined NAV at the end of March 2025, which was EUR 42,415,003.

The share price decreased to EUR 1.0053, from EUR 1.0132 at the end of March 2025. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) decreased to 0.18%, compared to previously announced IRR of 0.45% at the end of March 2025.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

...