Pro-Pakistan People Will Face Wrath Of Law In Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, May 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reiterated that anybody who would support Pakistan on social media or other platforms will face wrath of law.

He told reporters here,“We will not tolerate any pro-Pakistan people in Assam. We have been taking strict action against these perpetrators. Any person who will post anything on social media supporting Pakistan, police will take strict action in this matter.”

Notably, Assam Police have arrested at least 36 people from different corners of the state for their pro-Pakistan stand on social media platforms. Among the 36 arrested people, the most prominent is AIUDF party MLA Aminul Islam. He was the first person to be arrested in the state for the“pro-Pakistan” stand.

Islam, AIUDF MLA from Assam's Dhing Assembly constituency, was arrested on Thursday on sedition charges following his provocative statement regarding the terror attack at Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed over 20 lives. In a video clip circulated on social media, Islam is heard claiming that the Pahalgam and Pulwama attacks were part of a "government conspiracy".

He said: "Six years ago in Pulwama, when the RDX blast happened and 42 soldiers died, I said on that day the Pulwama blast happened at the behest of a conspiracy of the central government, and it was a conspiracy to win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.” He said what happened in Pahalgam is that the BJP has been peddling that the terrorists asked about religion and opened fire only on Hindus, and they let go of Muslims.“But the victims said that the terrorists opened fire without asking about anybody's name, and I doubt that the nexus which was involved in the Pulwama attack in which RDX was used, the same nexus is behind the Pahalgam incident,” he said.

“If the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government does not conduct a fair investigation into the incident and tries to bring a division between Hindus and Muslims, I would believe that this incident happened because of a conspiracy,” Islam said, 'blaming' PM Modi and HM Amit Shah.

AIUDF chief Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal distanced himself from his MLA Islam's comments. Ajmal said,“AIUDF stands with the government. The terrorists have no religion, and those who spread terrorism are against Islam.”