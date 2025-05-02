Supporting Emirati Talent: ENEC Participates In Al Dhafra Career Fair To Inspire Future Energy Leaders



ENEC engages with students and graduates to continue build long-term Emirati capability in the nuclear sector Participation supports UAE efforts to strengthen national capabilities and expand its role as a global provider of nuclear expertise

Abu Dhabi, UAE – May 2025 – Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) has participated in the Tamouh Al Dhafra Career Fair, as it continues to support Emirati talent and strengthen its long-standing commitment to the Al Dhafra region – home to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

Held from 30April to 1of May 2025 at the Baynonah Educational Complex, Zayed City, Al Dhafra Region, the Tamouh Al Dhafra Career Fair is dedicated to Emirati employment and designed to accelerate connections between companies and jobseekers to prepare the national workforce to participate in a number of advanced industries the UAE is pursuing as part of its strategic economic diversification activities.

Students and graduates had the opportunity to connect with ENEC and learn more about career pathways in nuclear energy. ENEC currently employs over 3,000 people, 60% of whom are Emirati. Candidates at the career fair had the opportunity meet with employees and discuss opportunities to join the highly-skilled national workforce operating and maintaining the Barakah Plant.

His Excellency Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said:“The Al Dhafra region sits at the heart of the UAE's clean energy journey. Since the inception of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program, ENEC has prioritized the development of Emirati talent through educational and training programs. This commitment ensures a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals, empowering the growth of the UAE nuclear sector and the long-term success of the nation. These events represent a chance to connect with young Emiratis, hear their aspirations, and show them the many career opportunities available in the global civil nuclear sector. We always enjoy meeting the future talent who will help power the UAE's prosperity for decades to come.”

ENEC's participation in the fair supports broader national goals by promoting meaningful employment opportunities, fostering public-private collaboration, and enabling young UAE Nationals to build skills in science, technology, engineering, and maths. The event also contributes to regional development by aligning local talent with the evolving needs of the clean energy sector. This is particularly essential for programs such as the country's civil nuclear program, which will have a operating nuclear plant for at least 60 years ahead, requiring a strong long-term planning for sustained training and employment.

Barakah is the first multi-unit nuclear plant in the Arab world, generating 40 TWh annually to meet up to 25% of the UAE's electricity needs. It plays a central role in delivering clean, reliable power to support the country's rapid growth and increasing demand for electricity across advanced energy intensive sectors.

About the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company:

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy. Established by decree in December 2009 by the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ENEC represents all aspects of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program.

The four units of ENEC's flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant are generating 40 TWh of safe, clean and reliable electricity 24/7 for the UAE, boosting the Nation's energy security and sustainability in parallel. The Barakah Plant generates around 25% of the nation's electricity while preventing the release of 22.4 million tons of carbon per annum. As a result, ENEC is leading the largest decarbonization effort in the country and spearheading the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. Beyond overseeing safe, quality-led operations at Barakah, ENEC is focused on exploring opportunities to maximize the full value of the expertise developed in nuclear mega project program delivery and technology deployment through investment, collaboration and development opportunities. As part of this, ENEC is looking at new nuclear energy technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Advanced Reactor technologies, through its ADVANCE program, for potential domestic and international deployment.

About the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company:

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy. Established by decree in December 2009 by the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ENEC represents all aspects of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program.

The four units of ENEC's flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant are generating 40 TWh of safe, clean and reliable electricity 24/7 for the UAE, boosting the Nation's energy security and sustainability in parallel. The Barakah Plant generates around 25% of the nation's electricity while preventing the release of 22.4 million tons of carbon per annum. As a result, ENEC is leading the largest decarbonization effort in the country and spearheading the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. Beyond overseeing safe, quality-led operations at Barakah, ENEC is focused on exploring opportunities to maximize the full value of the expertise developed in nuclear mega project program delivery and technology deployment through investment, collaboration and development opportunities. As part of this, ENEC is looking at new nuclear energy technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Advanced Reactor technologies, through its ADVANCE program, for potential domestic and international deployment.

About ENEC Operations:

A Joint Venture subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and partially owned by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), ENEC Operations is mandated to safely operate and maintain Units 1 to 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in adherence to the highest standards of quality, safety, security, and operational transparency.

ENEC Operations is a multinational, multicultural company committed to operating excellence through its skilled nuclear energy workforce in the United Arab Emirates, with a focus on the development of UAE Nationals, and ensuring the highest levels of efficiency and standards in operating the Barakah Plant.

About ENEC Commercial:

A Joint Venture subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and partially owned by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), ENEC Commercial is in charge of representing the financial and commercial interests of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant project.