Uscellular Reports First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-05-02 07:33:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

As previously announced, UScellular will hold a teleconference on May 2, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page uscellular.

CHICAGO, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM ) reported total operating revenues of $891 million for the first quarter of 2025, versus $950 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $741 million, versus $754 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $18 million and $0.21, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $18 million and $0.20, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Recent Highlights*

  • Improved postpaid handset results
    • Postpaid handset gross additions increased; postpaid handset net losses improved
  • Third-party tower rental revenues increased 6%
  • Ongoing 5G mid-band network deployment
    • Providing capacity and enhanced speed for our mobility and fixed wireless customers

* Comparisons are 1Q'24 to 1Q'25 unless otherwise noted

"In the first quarter, we continued to work towards executing on our 2025 priorities which include successfully closing on the previously announced sale of the wireless business, while remaining focused on investing in a strong customer experience and operating our business efficiently," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "I am also pleased with the 6% year-over-year growth in third-party tower rental revenues, as the team continues to market our valuable tower portfolio."

Announced Transactions and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular
 On May 24, 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile US, Inc. (T-Mobile). The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. When the proposed T-Mobile transaction closes, UScellular expects the UScellular Board of Directors to declare the first of potentially several, special dividends to UScellular shareholders.

On October 17, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon) to sell certain AWS, Cellular and PCS wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant Verizon certain rights to lease such licenses prior to the transaction close. Additionally, UScellular also entered into agreements with Nsight Spectrum, LLC and Nex-Tech Wireless, LLC for the sale of select spectrum licenses.

On November 6, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT&T), a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. to sell certain 3.45 GHz and 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant AT&T certain rights to lease and sub-lease such licenses prior to the transaction close.

Due to the pending transaction with T-Mobile, UScellular is not providing 2025 financial guidance.

Stock Repurchase
 During the first quarter of 2025, UScellular repurchased 328,835 of its Common Shares for $21 million.

Conference Call Information
 UScellular will hold a conference call on May 2, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

  • Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page uscellular or at
  • Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384 conference ID: 1328528.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to uscellular. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of uscellular.

About UScellular
 United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.4 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,100 full- and part-time associates as of March 31, 2025. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 83 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations, including with respect to the expected closing date of the transaction with T-Mobile. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the announced transactions whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets will be successfully completed. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

For more information about UScellular, visit:

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

3/31/2025


12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

Retail Connections










Postpaid










Total at end of period1

3,946,000


3,985,000

3,999,000

4,027,000

4,051,000

Gross additions

105,000


140,000

123,000

117,000

106,000

Handsets

68,000


93,000

84,000

73,000

63,000

Connected devices

37,000


47,000

39,000

44,000

43,000

Net additions (losses)1

(39,000)


(14,000)

(28,000)

(24,000)

(44,000)

Handsets

(38,000)


(19,000)

(28,000)

(29,000)

(47,000)

Connected devices

(1,000)


5,000

-

5,000

3,000

ARPU2

$ 52.06


$ 51.73

$ 52.04

$ 51.45

$ 51.96

ARPA3

$ 132.25


$ 131.10

$ 131.81

$ 130.41

$ 132.00

Handset upgrade rate4

3.1 %


4.8 %

3.5 %

4.1 %

4.5 %

Churn rate5

1.21 %


1.29 %

1.25 %

1.16 %

1.22 %

Handsets

1.03 %


1.08 %

1.07 %

0.97 %

1.03 %

Connected devices

2.40 %


2.67 %

2.47 %

2.47 %

2.52 %

Prepaid










Total at end of period1

431,000


448,000

452,000

439,000

436,000

Gross additions

38,000


46,000

57,000

50,000

41,000

Net additions (losses)1

(17,000)


(4,000)

13,000

3,000

(13,000)

ARPU2

$ 30.76


$ 30.59

$ 32.01

$ 32.37

$ 32.25

Churn rate5

4.17 %


3.70 %

3.30 %

3.60 %

4.06 %

Market penetration at end of period










Consolidated operating population

31,390,000


32,550,000

32,550,000

32,550,000

32,550,000

Consolidated operating penetration6

17 %


15 %

15 %

15 %

14 %

Capital expenditures (millions)

$ 53


$ 162

$ 120

$ 165

$ 131

Total cell sites in service

7,009


7,010

7,007

6,990

6,995

Owned towers

4,413


4,409

4,407

4,388

4,382

Number of colocations7

2,469


2,444

2,418

2,392

2,397

Tower tenancy rate8

1.56


1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55

1

First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter.

2

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

. Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

. Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

3

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

4

Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.

5

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

6

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

7

Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower.

8

Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

March 31,


2025


2024

2025

vs. 2024

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)




Operating revenues






Service

$ 741


$ 754

(2) %

Equipment sales

150


196

(24) %

Total operating revenues

891


950

(6) %






Operating expenses






System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)

176


182

(3) %

Cost of equipment sold

178


216

(18) %

Selling, general and administrative

332


331

-

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

163


165

(2) %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2


6

(65) %

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)


(1)

18 %

Total operating expenses

850


899

(5) %






Operating income

41


51

(19) %






Other income (expense)






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

36


42

(14) %

Interest and dividend income

3


2

20 %

Interest expense

(40)


(43)

10 %

Total other income (expense)

(1)


1

N/M






Income before income taxes

40


52

(22) %

Income tax expense

20


28

(26) %

Net income

20


24

(17) %

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

2


6

(75) %

Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders

$ 18


$ 18

3 %






Basic weighted average shares outstanding

85


85

-

Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders

$ 0.21


$ 0.21

3 %






Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

88


88

-

Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders

$ 0.21


$ 0.20

2 %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

March 31,


2025


2024

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities




Net income

$ 20


$ 24

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

163


165

Bad debts expense

20


29

Stock-based compensation expense

17


13

Deferred income taxes, net

(8)


4

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(36)


(42)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

11


22

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2


6

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)


(1)

Other operating activities

1


1

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

1


16

Equipment installment plans receivable

38


2

Inventory

1


24

Accounts payable

(17)


(15)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(8)


5

Accrued taxes

29


23

Accrued interest

9


9

Other assets and liabilities

(82)


(82)

Net cash provided by operating activities

160


203




Cash flows from investing activities




Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(72)


(133)

Cash paid for licenses

(2)


(11)

Net cash used in investing activities

(74)


(144)




Cash flows from financing activities




Issuance of long-term debt

-


40

Repayment of long-term debt

(5)


(55)

Tax payments, net of cash receipts, for stock-based compensation awards

(7)


-

Repurchase of Common Shares

(21)


-

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)


(2)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(9)


(9)

Other financing activities

-


(2)

Net cash used in financing activities

(44)


(28)




Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

42


31




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




Beginning of period

159


179

End of period

$ 201


$ 210

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


ASSETS






March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 182


$ 144

Accounts receivable, net

925


955

Inventory, net

178


179

Prepaid expenses

63


46

Other current assets

25


21

Total current assets

1,373


1,345




Assets held for sale

1


-




Licenses

4,581


4,579




Investments in unconsolidated entities

479


454




Property, plant and equipment, net

2,394


2,502




Operating lease right-of-use assets

925


926




Other assets and deferred charges

612


643




Total assets

$ 10,365


$ 10,449

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities




Current portion of long-term debt

$ 26


$ 22

Accounts payable

207


242

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

231


238

Accrued taxes

57


30

Accrued compensation

33


93

Short-term operating lease liabilities

140


141

Other current liabilities

113


118

Total current liabilities

807


884




Deferred liabilities and credits




Deferred income tax liability, net

720


728

Long-term operating lease liabilities

824


822

Other deferred liabilities and credits

570


570




Long-term debt, net

2,829


2,837




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

16


16




Equity




UScellular shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share

88


88

Additional paid-in capital

1,800


1,783

Treasury shares

(125)


(112)

Retained earnings

2,822


2,818

Total UScellular shareholders' equity

4,585


4,577




Noncontrolling interests

14


15




Total equity

4,599


4,592




Total liabilities and equity

$ 10,365


$ 10,449

United States Cellular Corporation

Segment Results

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

UScellular

2025


2024

2025
vs. 2024

(Dollars in millions)




Operating Revenues






Wireless

$ 864


$ 925

(7) %

Towers

61


58

5 %

Intra-company eliminations

(34)


(33)

(3) %

Total operating revenues

891


950

(6) %






Operating expenses






Wireless

844


896

(6) %

Towers

40


36

11 %

Intra-company eliminations

(34)


(33)

(3) %

Total operating expenses

850


899

(5) %






Operating income

$ 41


$ 51

(19) %






Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$ 215


$ 228

(6) %

Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$ 254


$ 272

(7) %

Capital expenditures

$ 53


$ 131

(60) %

1

Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures which UScellular uses as measurements of profitability. See EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA Reconciliations within this earnings release for additional information.

United States Cellular Corporation

Segment Results

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

UScellular Wireless

2025


2024

2025
vs. 2024

(Dollars in millions)




Retail service

$ 660


$ 678

(3) %

Other

54


51

8 %

Service revenues

714


729

(2) %

Equipment sales

150


196

(24) %

Total operating revenues

864


925

(7) %






System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)

191


197

(3) %

Cost of equipment sold

178


216

(18) %

Selling, general and administrative

322


324

-

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

152


154

(2) %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2


6

(73) %

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)


(1)

18 %

Total operating expenses

844


896

(6) %






Operating income

$ 20


$ 29

(30) %






Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$ 182


$ 195

(7) %

Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$ 182


$ 195

(7) %

Capital expenditures

$ 51


$ 127

(60) %



Three Months Ended

March 31,

UScellular Towers

2025


2024

2025
vs. 2024

(Dollars in millions)




Third-party revenues

$ 27


$ 25

6 %

Intra-company revenues

34


33

3 %

Total tower revenues

61


58

5 %






System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)

19


18

4 %

Selling, general and administrative

10


7

33 %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

11


11

5 %

Total operating expenses

40


36

11 %






Operating income

$ 21


$ 22

(5) %






Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$ 33


$ 33

(1) %

Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$ 33


$ 33

(1) %

Capital expenditures

$ 2


$ 4

(42) %

1

Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures which UScellular uses as measurements of profitability. See EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA Reconciliations within this earnings release for additional information.

United States Cellular Corporation

Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended

March 31,

UScellular

2025


2024

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$ 160


$ 203

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(72)


(133)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(9)


(9)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$ 79


$ 61

1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

United States Cellular Corporation
 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliations below. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliations below are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented below as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income, Income before income taxes and/or Operating income. Income and expense items below Operating income are not provided at the individual segment level for UScellular Wireless and UScellular Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is Operating income rather than Net income at the segment level.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

UScellular

2025


2024

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

$ 20


$ 24

Add back or deduct:


Income tax expense

20


28

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

40


52

Add back:


Interest expense

40


43

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

163


165

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

243


260

Add back or deduct:


Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

10


7

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2


6

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

254


272

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

36


42

Interest and dividend income

3


2

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 215


$ 228



Three Months Ended

March 31,

UScellular Wireless

2025


2024

(Dollars in millions)


EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 172


$ 183

Add back or deduct:


Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

9


7

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2


6

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

182


195

Deduct:


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

152


154

Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

9


7

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

2


6

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)


(1)

Operating income (GAAP)

$ 20


$ 29



Three Months Ended

March 31,

UScellular Towers

2025


2024

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 32


$ 33

Add back or deduct:


Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

1


-

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

33


33

Deduct:


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

11


11

Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

1


-

Operating income (GAAP)

$ 21


$ 22

SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation

