CME Group Sets New ADV Record Of 35.9 Million Contracts In April, Up 36% Year Over Year



Interest rate ADV grew 46% to 18.4 million contracts

Record monthly ADV in equity index and metals products Record monthly international ADV of 10.9 million contracts

CHICAGO, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its April 2025 market statistics reached an all-time monthly average daily volume (ADV) record of 35.9 million contracts, an increase of 36% year-over-year.

The company's interest rate ADV grew 46% to 18.4 million contracts in April, while its equity index and metals products set new monthly ADV records of 9.7 million contracts and 1 million contracts, respectively. CME Group also reached monthly volume records in SOFR futures (6 million contracts), Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures (2.3 million contracts), Micro E-Mini S&P 500 futures (2 million contracts) and U.S. Treasury options (1.8 million contracts).

Additionally, the company's international ADV reached 10.9 million contracts for the first time ever in April, driven by record EMEA ADV of 7.8 million contracts, record Asia ADV of 2.6 million contracts and Latin American ADV of 235,000 contracts.

Market statistics are available in greater detail at .

April 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:



Interest Rate ADV of 18.4 million contracts

Record monthly Equity Index ADV of 9.7 million contracts

Energy ADV of 3.3 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 2.1 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.3 million contracts

Record monthly Metals ADV of 1 million contracts Cryptocurrency ADV of 183,000 contracts ($8.9 billion notional)

Additional April 2025 product highlights compared to April 2024:



Interest Rate ADV increased 46%



10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 25% to 2.9 million contracts



5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 51% to 2.1 million contracts

SOFR options ADV increased 24% to 1.7 million contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 28%



E-mini Russell 2000 futures ADV increased 43% to 300,000 contracts

Micro E-mini Dow Jones futures ADV increased 80% to 218,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 36%



Record monthly Energy options ADV of 609,000 contracts



WTI Crude Oil futures ADV increased 29% to 1.3 million contracts



Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 34% to 660,000 contracts

Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 66% to 321,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 16%



Corn futures ADV increased 18% to 514,000 contracts



Agricultural options ADV increased 31% to 399,000 contracts

Soybean futures ADV increased 20% to 366,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 28%



Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 43% to 243,000 contracts

Australian Dollar futures ADV increased 24% to 137,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 3%



Record monthly Micro Gold futures ADV of 287,000 contracts

Record monthly Gold options ADV of 153,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 129%



Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 115% to 78,000 contracts



Micro Ether futures ADV increased 165% to 63,000 contracts

Ether futures ADV increased 239% to 14,000 contracts

Micro Products ADV

Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 4.7 million contracts represented 48.1% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.4% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 28% to a record $378 billion, European Repo ADNV increased 8% to €321 billion and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 39% to $151 billion

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 46% to $89.3 billion and FX Link ADV increased 80% to 47,000 contracts ($5 billion notional per leg) Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending March 2025 were $78.6 billion for cash collateral and $173.7 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on , , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED