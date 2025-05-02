Darnatein To Present At 14Th International BMP Conference Highlighting Advances In Regenerative Biologics

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Darnatein , a subsidiary of OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH ), a biotechnology company advancing design-augmented biologics, announced today that it will present scientific data at the 14th International Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) Conference , taking place May 2–6, 2025 , at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

The BMP Conference brings together leading global researchers to explore the latest breakthroughs in BMP-related biology and regenerative medicine. This year's program highlights novel technologies and fundamental research in tissue and organ regeneration. ( )

Dr. Senyon "Teddy" Choe , CEO of Darnatein, will deliver a scientific presentation on May 3 , titled:

"Design-Augmented Synthetic BMP Chimeras as Super-Agonists for Bone and Cartilage Regeneration."

The presentation will showcase Darnatein's proprietary platform technology that has led to the development of DRT-101 and DRT-102 , two novel biologic candidates engineered to function as BMP super-agonists. DRT-101 with good preclinical safety profiles is being developed for joint cartilage regeneration , while DRT-102 is focused on spinal bone repair .

"This presentation reflects Darnatein's growing leadership in synthetic regenerative biologics," said Dr. Choe. "Our DA Biologics platform is enabling the creation of highly potent, next-generation growth factors with potential to transform musculoskeletal repair."

Darnatein's participation at the BMP Conference underscores a year of significant progress, including:



Preclinical validation of DRT-101 and DRT-102 demonstrating safety and enhanced regeneration of cartilage and bone tissue. Ongoing IND-enabling studies in collaboration with BioToxTech, a publicly-listed CRO based in South Korea and the University of California, San Diego , aimed at advancing DRT-101 toward IND submissions with the Korean MFDS and U.S. FDA .

The company remains committed to expanding its Design-Augmented Biologics platform to address unmet needs in regenerative medicine globally.

About Darnatein

Darnatein is a biotechnology subsidiary of OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH ) focused on the development of design-augmented biologics for regenerative medicine. The company's proprietary platform harnesses synthetic biology and protein engineering to create next-generation growth factors for musculoskeletal and tissue repair. Lead candidates DRT-101 and DRT-102 are being developed for joint cartilage and spinal bone regeneration, respectively.

About OSR Holdings

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH ) is a global healthcare company dedicated to advancing healthcare outcomes and improving the quality of life for people and their families. OSR aims to build and develop a robust portfolio of innovative and potentially transformative therapies and healthcare solutions. Its current operating businesses (through three wholly-owned subsidiaries) include (i) developing oral immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer ("Vaximm"), (ii) developing design-augmented biologics for age-related and other degenerative diseases ("Darnatein") and (iii) neurovascular intervention medical device and systems distribution in Korea ("RMC"). OSR's vision is to acquire and operate a portfolio of innovative healthcare related companies globally.

Contact:

[email protected]

