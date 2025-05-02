GRAINGER NAMES MELANIE TINTO AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As we continue to grow and evolve, it is essential that our most valuable asset-our team members-are supported, engaged, and motivated by strong leadership and a commitment to our principles," said D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO. "Melanie's appointment underscores our commitment to having a culture where every team member has the opportunity to learn, develop and achieve success."

Melanie joins Grainger from WEX, a financial technology solutions provider, where she served as CHRO. During her tenure, Melanie helped transform WEX's HR function into a strategic business partner, focusing on developing high-performing teams and integrating technology to improve operations. Prior to joining WEX, Melanie served as Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition and Chief Learning Officer at Medtronic, and previously held leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard, Walmart and Bank of America.

Throughout her 30 years in the HR field, Melanie has demonstrated an innate ability to align people strategies with business objectives. Outside of work, Melanie enjoys spending time with her family and is active in her community. She will relocate to the Chicago area from Maine later this year.

About Grainger

