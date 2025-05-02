MTS Logistics To Host 15Th Annual Bike Tour With MTS For Autism, To Raise $150,000 For Autism Awareness And Help Provide Job Training To Young Adults With Autism

All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to New Jersey-based non-profit organization Spectrum Works , which provides job training and opportunities for young adults with autism. Spectrum Works has partnered with MTS Logistics on this event for many years. Through the partnership between MTS Logistics and Spectrum Works, many major companies have hired young adults with autism, including IKEA, Rent the Runway, Walgreens, Old Navy, American Dream, Sesame Street Learn & Play, and more.

Last year, MTS Logistics held its annual bike tour event and raised over $120,000 for autism awareness. The annual event is the largest bike event in the shipping and logistics industry. Each year, leading shipping companies such as Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, and CMA CGM all sponsor the event and bike for autism. Companies such as Turkish Airlines, American Dream Entertainment, and others have joined and sponsored the event, too. Kids have biked and participated in the event in recent years, bringing the next generation into autism awareness efforts.

MTS Logistics President Sedat Saka commented on the 15th Annual Bike Tour event:

"MTS Logistics and Spectrum Works are truly making a difference through our yearslong partnership and annual bike tour events. For our 15th year, we will be making a huge impact by raising over $150,000 for autism awareness. We are closing in on our goal of raising the most money yet for Spectrum Works and need everyone's help in reaching our goal.

We will continue to be able to help hire and train individuals with autism and hire specialized teachers to help train and teach them. Thank you to everyone who has already supported this great event, and we hope to see you there biking with us as well!"

Over the years, MTS Logistics' annual bike tour events have allowed Spectrum Works to help over 700 young adults with autism through workplace training programs and expand the organization through partnerships with 15 companies and 35 high schools. Spectrum Works will also provide free "Autism in the Workplace" education sessions to any interested companies sponsoring the event.

Those attending the event will enjoy the chance for prizes including two round-trip tickets to anywhere Turkish Airlines flies, a spa day for two lucky couples, a free bike, and more. MTS Logistics asks person or company interested in donating to visit its landing page at bit/MTSBikeTour2025 . People interested in biking with MTS Logistics can email [email protected] to RSVP.

Sponsorships start at $1,000, all the way up to $15,000 for event sponsors, but anyone can donate any amount to Spectrum Works.

About MTS Logistics, Inc.

MTS Logistics, Inc. is a New York-based international freight forwarder in business for over 25 years, providing fast and reliable logistics services to companies of all sizes around the world. MTS is a leader in bringing cutting-edge technology to the logistics industry with its innovative all-in-one shipping software. The company has spearheaded several Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives within the shipping industry, including an annual bike tour event where it raises money for autism awareness and workforce training.

About Spectrum Works:

Spectrum Works is a (501)(c)(3) designated non-profit organization located in Secaucus, New Jersey dedicated to providing job training and employment opportunities for autistic high school students and other young adults on the spectrum. It was founded by Ann Marie Sullivan, an entrepreneur with two decades of experience in building and managing start-up organizations, to address a critical disconnect between an 85% unemployment rate for autistic individuals and their value to the workforce as employees with inherent skills and abilities. In 2013, she partnered with Robert Butters, founder of Green Distribution and FM Expressions, to make the Spectrum Works vision a reality.

Contact: Gerard Boucher, Director of Marketing, MTS Logistics, Inc., [email protected]

