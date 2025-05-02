Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Voipio, Raimo
Managers' Transactions
May 2, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (EEST)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Voipio, Raimo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20250429172841_72
Transaction date: 2025-04-29
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 426 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 426 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
More information:
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ...
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
Legal Disclaimer:
