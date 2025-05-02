Qatar Condemns In Strongest Terms Israeli Airstrike Near Syrian Presidential Palace

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has condemned, in the strongest terms, the Israeli airstrike targeting the vicinity of the Presidential Palace in Damascus, describing it as a flagrant aggression against the sovereignty of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and a serious violation of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed, in a statement issued today, the State of Qatar's warning that Israel's repeated attacks on Syria and Lebanon, along with its ongoing brutal war on Gaza, risk fueling further violence and chaos in the region, calling on the international community to pressure Israel to comply with international legitimacy and resolutions.

The Ministry also renewed the State of Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the aspirations of its people for peace and stability.