Over 1,200 Afghans Repatriated Via Torkham As Deportation Drive Continues

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Pakistani authorities deported 379 Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders and 864 undocumented Afghan nationals through the Torkham border on Thursday, as part of the ongoing second phase of the nationwide repatriation drive.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department, a total of 32,101 ACC holders and 19,182 undocumented Afghans have been repatriated during the second phase alone, bringing the total number of deportations in this phase to 51,283.

The breakdown of deportations from other regions shows that 214 ACC holders and 2,020 undocumented Afghans were sent back from Islamabad, while Punjab repatriated 8,167 ACC holders and 10,408 undocumented individuals.

Additionally, 2 undocumented Afghans were deported from Gilgit-Baltistan, 1,165 from Azad Kashmir, and 44 from Sindh.

The Home Department also reported that 22,924 ACC holders voluntarily returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham crossing.

Since September 2023, a total of 593,352 Afghan nationals have returned to their home country via various border points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, either voluntarily or through deportation.