Drones Attack Russian Space Intelligence Military Unit In Stavropol Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Drones have targeted a space reconnaissance military unit in Russia's Stavropol region.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, reported this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Kovalenko said that "unidentified drones reached a Russian space reconnaissance military unit known as the 'Zvezda' facility in the Stavropol region. This unit is one of the main stations of Russia's space electronic intelligence system."

He noted that "the system originated during the Soviet era in the early 1970s under the codename 'Zvezda' and was designed for global interception of satellite signals, intercontinental communications, and even signal exchanges between foreign military facilities."

According to Kovalenko, the Zvezda facility serves as a central hub for analyzing space-based intelligence and is part of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

It specializes in electronic monitoring of orbital signals and foreign satellite communications systems, including commercial platforms.

Today, the Zvezda facility is not just a technical base but a key element of Russia's strategic intelligence infrastructure. It is used both to monitor military zones and to gather information for psychological operations, and is involved in cyber espionage, Kovalenko said.