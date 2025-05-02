Ukrainian Intelligence Hackers Take Down Servers Of Russian Internet Providers Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Cyber specialists from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) have attacked the infrastructure of major Russian internet providers ahead of the country's May holidays, leaving thousands of users without access to the internet.

One of the targeted companies was SibSeti, a source within Ukrainian intelligence told Ukrinform.

From April 30 to May 2, numerous reports and complaints from users unable to access internet services began appearing in Russian media and online forums.

As a result of a DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack, servers belonging to four branches of SibSeti in Siberia, specifically in Novosibirsk, Novokuznetsk, Kemerovo, and Krasnoyarsk, were overloaded and disabled.

Ukrainian hackers disrupt Russia's Megafon, leaving many without mobile communications and internet

Company representatives confirmed the occurrence of a large-scale DDoS attack. They reported service disruptions affecting user portals and the Moi SibSeti mobile app, and asked customers to stop calling the hotline, as the influx of complaints was overloading the phone lines as well.

Founded in 2004, SibSeti (Siberian Networks) provides broadband internet, IP telephony, and digital TV services in 39 cities across Siberia.

In January 2025, HUR cyber specialists conducted a DDoS attack on the digital infrastructure of Russian energy giants Gazprom and Gazprom Neft.