MFA On Zaporizhzhia Drone Attack: Russia Continues To Ignore Ceasefire Proposals

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The recent drone attack on Zaporizhzhia underscores Russia's ongoing refusal to consider ceasefire proposals, reinforcing the need for intensified international pressure.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this in a statement published on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

The MFA stressed that Russia carried out a large-scale drone attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight, deploying at least ten Shahed drones. The attack injured dozens of civilians and caused extensive damage to residential buildings, an educational institution, and critical infrastructure. Fires erupted in multiple neighborhoods following the strikes, and the attack severely damaged a locomotive repair plant, disrupting its operations.

“Russia continues to ignore all proposals for a ceasefire. The path to peace starts with pressure – sanctions, support for our defense, and unwavering unity to stop the killing and bring lasting stability,” the MFA stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the number of people injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 30 following a nighttime UAV attack, with two in serious condition.

The Russian army launched a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, with explosions reported in three districts, resulting in extensive destruction.