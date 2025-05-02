Azerbaijani Rowers Win Five More Medals At President's Cup Regatta

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani rowers have won five more medals on the second competition day of the President's Cup International Regatta 2025, dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The Kur Olympic Training and Sports Centerin Mingachevir hosted competitions in rowing on kayaks, canoes and academic boats for various distances.

In the first swim of the day, Alimurad Hajizade (2011-2012) won a bronze medal in single kayak rowing at a distance of 500 meters. Alimurad Hajizade (2009-2010) and the pair Mustafa Velizade/Elmir Tarverdiyev (2011-2012) took second place in the same distance, and the pair Sanan Jafarzade/Tahir Movsumov (2011-2012) took third place. Nurlan Pashayev (2006-2007) claimed a silver medal in rowing.

On the first day of the tournament, Azerbaijani rowers won three bronze medals.

Over 200 athletes from more than 20 countries are participating in the international regatta "President's Cup - 2025".

The closing ceremony of the regatta will be held on May 2 in front of the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir. First, the winners will be awarded.

Then the closing ceremony will continue with an artistic part. A variety of show programs, performances by famous dance groups and a concert program will create a truly festive atmosphere for the audience. The regatta will traditionally end with fireworks.

President's Cup Regatta has been included in the official calendar of the European Canoe Association (ECA) for the third year in a row.