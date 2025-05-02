Azerbaijan Prepares 2Nd State Program On Food Security

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan is preparing its second state program on food security, as announced by Balarahim Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AQTA), at the Agribusiness Development Forum in Baku today, Azernews reports.

The current state program for 2019-2025 is nearing completion, and the draft of the second program will be made public soon.

In addition, new draft laws on animal and plant health are under preparation, along with a series of legal and regulatory technical documents. Efforts are also underway to export Azerbaijani honey to the European Union, agribusiness products to China, and poultry to Arab countries and the USA.

Work continues on establishing a disease-free zone in Eastern Zangazur, focusing on preventing outbreaks such as foot-and-mouth disease.