Weaving Future: Inese Baranovska On Living Tradition Of Carpets

Sharing her thoughts on the Carpet Forum, Inese Baranovska, head of the Decorative Arts and Design Museum at the Latvian National Museum of Art, told Azernews that the event is both exciting and meaningful, bringing together participants from across the globe, including Latvia, the UK, Japan, and many other countries.

Baranovska emphasized the importance of traditional ornaments as living traditions, noting that such events play a crucial role in inspiring younger generations to appreciate and safeguard their cultural heritage-particularly in an era marked by globalization and the rise of subcultural influences.

"The Carpet Forum is truly exciting and interesting. It brings together representatives from different countries such as Latvia, the UK, Japan, and many others. Although we are far apart, we share many common elements, especially ethnic ornaments. These ornaments are found all over the world, from India to America and Azerbaijan. Most importantly, they represent a living tradition. Events like the International Carpet Festival are very important, especially for young people, because in today's era of globalization and subcultural influences, it's vital to be proud of your culture and traditions and to preserve them as a heritage. The future depends on the past."

The International Carpet Festival began on May 2 with the International Carpet Forum. The forum has brought together leading experts, designers, manufacturers, and researchers in the carpet industry. It features plenary sessions, panel discussions, B2B meetings, and special sessions for young scholars.

The main goal of the festival is to promote Azerbaijani carpet weaving art on a global scale, to showcase its rich heritage and future development prospects, and to facilitate the exchange of experience and skills with master carpet weavers from around the world.

Every festival visitor has the opportunity to meet 28 female weavers invited from 14 workshops of Azerkhalcha OJSC operating in various parts of the country, as well as members of the processing team and the creative group, who will share the secrets of carpet weaving and host master classes.

From May 3 to 4, the festival will continue along the historic streets of Icherisheher. Ancient caravanserais and squares will host carpet exhibitions, master classes, interactive theatrical performances, and musical events. Representatives from different countries will present their national carpet weaving traditions, and national pavilions of participating countries will be on display.

This year International Carpet Festivalcoincides with the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher's inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List and the 15th anniversary of the inclusion of the traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

During the festival, exclusive exhibitions dedicated to the art of carpet weaving, master classes, interactive activities, concert programs, and special educational events for children will be organized.

The festival organizers invite everyone to Icherisheher to help preserve the rich tradition of carpet art and present it to the world.