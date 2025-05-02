403
Kuwait Amb. To UK Hails Kuwait Sadu Society Chief's Award Win
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Bader Al-Munaikh expressed his pride in the Head of the Kuwait Sadu Society, Sheikha Bibi Duaij Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on receiving the London Arabia Organization Award for Cultural Heritage Preservation.
Ambassador Al-Munaikh made this statement to KUNA during an awards ceremony held by the organization late Thursday, in its 11th year, to honor a number of women in the Arab world in recognition of their outstanding achievements in various fields.
Sheikha Bibi Al-Sabah was awarded in recognition of her outstanding efforts over nearly ten years in preserving and promoting cultural heritage through exhibitions and programs in several countries.
Ambassador Al-Munaikh expressed his support for all efforts aimed at highlighting Kuwait's cultural heritage and conveying it to international forums.
He expressed his appreciation for the ongoing cooperation between Kuwait's Embassy in the UK and the Sadu Society, stressing the embassy's commitment to highlighting this rich heritage in its various cultural activities.
He pointed to the cooperation agreement between Kuwait and King Charles Foundation, signed in 2024, to exchange expertise and traditional techniques in the field of cultural heritage, in which the Sadu Society contributed to providing technical and traditional expertise related to sadu weaving in Kuwait.
In a statement to KUNA, Sheikha Bibi said that creating culture is a shared endeavor, highlighting the importance of preserving it.
She added that the distinguished women who won this award have achieved numerous accomplishments in various fields, with one common goal; to advance and celebrate the status and empowerment of Arab women.
Sheikha Bibi has spent more than a decade supporting sadu weavers and pioneers, ensuring the continuity of this traditional craft in Kuwait.
In 2021, she collaborated with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to empower refugee women in handicrafts.
UNESCO also recognized the Kuwait Sadu Society as a non-governmental organization in 2022 during the Ninth General Assembly of the States Parties to the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. (End)
