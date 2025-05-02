Pahalgam Handlers Same As Those Behind 26/11, Uri, Pulwama: Farooq Abdullah

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Hinting at Pakistan's role in the Pahalgam terror attack, former Union Minister and president of the National Conference party Farooq Abdullah on Friday said the same handlers who perpetrated 26/11, Uri, Pulwama and Pathankot strikes are behind the April 22 tragedy in the Baisaran Valley.

Talking to IANS, the former J&K Chief Minister described the Pahalgam strike as 'very painful' and 'murder of humanity', adding,“Anyone could be involved in the Pahalgam incident. Until we catch them, we cannot say who it is. The handlers must be the same ones who did it before. It's not just about today. They did it in URI too. You must have seen what happened in Pulwama. Who did it in Mumbai? Who did it in Pathankot? Who did it in Rajouri and Poonch? The handlers are sitting there.”

He suggested that Pakistan's objective behind the Pahalgam strike was to disrupt J&K's journey of progress.

“They feel that we are living in peace, living calmly, thousands of tourists are roaming here. They didn't like it. They want us not to stay with them. Since 1947, they have tried to destroy as much as they can and will continue to try,” he said.

Seeking strict action against the accused in the Pahalgam terror strike that left 26 dead, Abdullah said,“The culprits should be caught and given exemplary punishment.”

The former Union minister was also suspicious about the involvement of local Kashmiris in the Pahalgam terror attack.

“I don't think this kind of thing can happen without some kind of help. Unless someone supports them, how did they come, from where did they come?” he said.

Amid indications that Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Rauf Asghar, brother of Jaish chief Masood Azhar, could be among the masterminds of the Pahalgam strike, Abdullah regretted the release of Masood Azhar by the Indian government in exchange for freeing the hostages of the hijacked Indian Airlines Flight 814 in Kandahar in December1999.

“I said earlier too, when Azhar was released, I said don't release him. He has already made his paths. Who knows if he is involved in this too? But no one listened to me. They took him to Pakistan. Children were killed here. They shot my cousin at his home. We caught him with great difficulty, but they took him in a plane to Kandahar. No one listened to us in that,” he said.