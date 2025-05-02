Terex Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
Terex Outlook3,7,8,9,11
Net Sales10
$5,300 - $5,500
Segment Operating Margin1,5
~12%
EBITDA1
~$660
EPS1,6
$4.70 - $5.10
Free Cash Flow1,4
$300 - $350
FCF Conversion
~120%
Segment Net Sales Outlook5
|
Prior Year
2025
|
Aerials
$2,410
(LDD)
|
Materials Processing
$1,902
(HSD)
|
Environmental Solutions2
$1,500
HSD
|
(LDD) = down low double-digits
(HSD) = down high single-digits
HSD = up high single-digits
Non-GAAP Measures and Other Items
Results of operations reflect continuing operations. All per share amounts are on a fully diluted basis. A comprehensive review of the quarterly financial performance is contained in the presentation that will accompany the Company's earnings conference call.
In this press release, Terex refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional analytical tools which are useful in evaluating our operating results and the ongoing performance of our underlying businesses because they (i) provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding impact of one-time items and other items affecting comparability between periods, (ii) permit investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our core operating performance across periods, and (iii) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating our financial results. We do not, nor do we suggest that investors, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The Glossary at the end of this press release contains further details about this subject.
Conference call
The Company has scheduled a conference call to review the financial results on Friday, May 2, 2025 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET. Simon A. Meester, President and CEO, and Jennifer Kong-Picarello, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A simultaneous webcast of this call can be accessed at . Participants are encouraged to access the call 15 minutes prior to the starting time. The call will also be archived in the Event Archive at .
1 Presented as Adjusted. Refer to the appendix for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.
2 No adjustments applicable for prior year figures. Comparisons to the prior year period refer to pro forma results in Q1 2024, which include the first quarter results of the ESG business, which have been prepared to give effect to the acquisition of the ESG business had it occurred on January 1, 2024.
3 Excludes the impact of potential future acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, tariffs, trade policies and other unusual items.
|
4 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets ~$120 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information in this press release includes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding future events or our future financial performance that involve certain contingencies and uncertainties, including those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, in the sections entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Contingencies and Uncertainties." In addition, when included in this press release, the words "may," "expects," "should," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "will" and the negatives thereof and analogous or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. We have based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, among others:
the imposition of new, postponed or increased international tariffs;
our business is sensitive to general economic conditions, government spending priorities and the cyclical nature of markets we serve;
we have a significant amount of debt outstanding and need to comply with covenants contained in our debt agreements;
our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to service our debt obligations and operate our business;
our ability to access the capital markets to raise funds and provide liquidity;
our consolidated financial results are reported in United States ("U.S.") dollars while certain assets and other reported items are denominated in the currencies of other countries, creating currency exchange and translation risk;
the financial condition of customers and their continued access to capital;
exposure from providing credit support for some of our customers;
we may experience losses in excess of recorded reserves;
we may be unable to successfully integrate acquired businesses, including the Environmental Solutions Group business;
we may not realize expected benefits for any acquired businesses within the timeframe anticipated or at all;
our ability to successfully implement our strategy and the actual results derived from such strategy;
our industry is highly competitive and subject to pricing pressure;
our operations are subject to a number of potential risks that arise from operating a multinational business, including political and economic instability and compliance with changing regulatory environments;
changes in the availability and price of certain materials and components, which may result in supply chain disruptions;
consolidation within our customer base and suppliers;
our business may suffer if our equipment fails to perform as expected;
a material disruption to one of our significant facilities;
increased cybersecurity threats and more sophisticated computer crime;
issues related to the development, deployment and use of artificial intelligence technologies in our business operations, information systems, products and services;
increased regulatory focus on privacy and data security issues and expanding laws;
litigation, product liability claims and other liabilities;
our compliance with environmental regulations and failure to meet sustainability requirements or expectations;
our compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar worldwide anti-corruption laws;
our ability to comply with an injunction and related obligations imposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC");
our ability to attract, develop, engage and retain qualified team members;
possible work stoppages and other labor matters; and
other factors.
Actual events or our actual future results may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to these and other risks, uncertainties and material factors. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
About Terex
Terex Corporation is a global industrial equipment manufacturer of materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), and equipment for the electric utility industry. We design, build, and support products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management, construction, waste and recycling, and the entertainment industry. We provide best-in-class lifecycle support to our customers through our global parts and services organization, and offer complementary digital solutions, designed to help our customers maximize their return on their investment. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and sold worldwide.
TEREX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Net sales
$
1,229
|
$
1,292
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
(995)
|
Gross profit
|
|
297
|
|
(161)
|
(139)
|
|
69
|
158
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
4
|
|
(43)
|
(15)
|
|
(2)
|
(10)
|
|
26
|
137
|
|
(5)
|
(28)
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.32
|
|
1.62
|
|
|
|
|
1.60
|
Basic
|
|
67.0
|
|
66.9
|
67.9
|
TEREX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
(in millions, except par value)
March 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Assets
|
|
Current assets
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
$
298
|
|
388
|
|
2,138
|
1,932
|
|
2,436
|
2,320
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment – net
|
|
714
|
|
2,684
|
2,696
|
|
3,404
|
3,410
|
|
|
|
|
5,730
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
$
4
|
|
4
|
|
1,149
|
1,069
|
|
1,153
|
1,073
|
|
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|
2,580
|
|
261
|
245
|
|
2,843
|
2,825
|
|
3,996
|
3,898
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,832
|
|
|
|
|
5,730
|
TEREX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
|
2024
Operating Activities
|
|
Net income (loss)
$
21
|
|
109
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
15
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities and non-cash charges
|
|
(158)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
(34)
|
Investing Activities
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(35)
|
Other investing activities, net
|
|
(1)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(36)
|
Financing Activities
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
71
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(7)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(6)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
371
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
298
|
|
365
|
TEREX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT RESULTS DISCLOSURE
(unaudited)
(in millions)
Q1
2025
|
2024
% of
% of
|
Net
Net
Consolidated
Net sales
$
1,229
|
|
1,292
|
Operating profit
$
69
|
5.6 %
$
158
|
12.2 %
MP
Net sales
$
382
|
|
520
|
Operating profit
$
36
|
9.4 %
$
72
|
13.9 %
Aerials
Net sales
$
450
|
|
623
|
Operating profit
$
2
|
0.4 %
$
92
|
14.8 %
ES
Net sales
$
399
|
151
|
Operating profit
$
56
|
14.0 %
15
|
10.1 %
Corp and Other /
Net sales
$
(2)
|
|
(2)
|
Operating profit
$
(25)
|
*
$
(21)
|
*
|
* Not a meaningful percentage
GLOSSARY
Non-GAAP Measures Definitions
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, Terex refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures which management believes provides useful information to investors. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. In addition, the Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Terex believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to understanding its operating results and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses. Management of Terex uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to establish internal budgets and targets and to evaluate the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets.
The amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in millions of U.S. dollars (except share data and percentages), and are as of or for the period ended March 31, 2025, unless otherwise indicated.
2025 Outlook
The Company's 2025 outlook for earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure because it excludes potential future acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, and other unusual items. The Company is not able to reconcile this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the exact timing and impact of such items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's full-year 2025 GAAP financial results. This forward looking information provides guidance to investors about the Company's EPS expectations excluding unusual items that the Company does not believe is reflective of its ongoing operations.
Free Cash Flow
The Company calculates a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow. The Company defines free cash flow as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets. The Company believes that this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our primary operations. The following table reconciles Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow (in millions):
Year Ending
December 31, 2025
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 445
|
|
(120)
|
|
$ 325
|
Note: 2025 Outlook free cash flow represents the mid-point of the range
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Q1 2025
Q1 2025
GAAP
Accelerated
Deal
Purchase
Litigation
Mark-to-
Tariff
|
Q1 2025
Adjusted
Net Sales
$
1,229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,229
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
254
% of Sales
|
|
20.6 %
SG&A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(143)
% of Sales
|
|
(11.6 %)
Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111
Operating Margin
|
|
9.1 %
Net Interest Income (Expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(41)
Other Income (Expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
–
Income (Loss) Before Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
(Provision for) Benefit from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(15)
Effective Tax Rate
|
|
21.0 %
Net Income (Loss)
$
21
|
4
|
5
|
16
|
8
|
-
|
1
|
$
|
55
|
Earnings (Loss) per Share
|
$
|
0.31
|
0.06
|
0.07
|
0.25
|
0.13
|
-
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.83
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Q1 2024
|
|
Q1 2024
GAAP
|
Accelerated
|
Mark-to-
|
Q1 2024
Adjusted
|
Net Sales
|
$
|
1,292
|
-
|
-
|
$
|
1,292
|
Gross Profit
|
|
297
|
-
|
-
|
|
297
|
% of Sales
|
|
23.0 %
|
|
|
|
23.0 %
|
SG&A
|
|
(139)
|
5
|
-
|
|
(134)
|
% of Sales
|
|
(10.8 %)
|
|
|
|
(10.4 %)
|
Operating Profit
|
|
158
|
5
|
-
|
|
163
|
Operating Margin
|
|
12.2 %
|
|
|
|
12.6 %
|
Net Interest Income (Expense)
|
|
(11)
|
-
|
-
|
|
(11)
|
Other Income (Expense)
|
|
(10)
|
-
|
6
|
|
(4)
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|
|
137
|
5
|
6
|
|
148
|
(Provision for) Benefit from Income
|
|
(28)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
|
(30)
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
|
20.5 %
|
|
|
|
20.5 %
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$
|
109
|
4
|
5
|
$
|
118
|
Earnings (Loss) per Share
|
$
|
1.60
|
0.07
|
0.07
|
$
|
1.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Operating Profit and Adjusted Operating Profit: Q1 2025 and 2024
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Aerials
|
MP
|
ES
|
|
Aerials
|
MP
|
ES
|
Operating Profit
|
$ 2
|
$ 36
|
$ 56
|
|
$ 92
|
$ 72
|
$ 15
|
Accelerated Vesting / Severance
|
1
|
2
|
-
|
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
Purchase Price Accounting
|
-
|
-
|
21
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Litigation Related
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Tariff Related
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
$ 14
|
$ 38
|
$ 77
|
|
$ 93
|
$ 73
|
$ 15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
$ 450
|
$ 382
|
$ 399
|
|
$ 623
|
$ 520
|
$ 151
|
OP Margin %
|
0.4 %
|
9.4 %
|
14.0 %
|
|
14.8 %
|
13.9 %
|
10.1 %
|
Adjusted OP Margin %
|
3.0 %
|
10.0 %
|
19.4 %
|
|
14.9 %
|
14.0 %
|
10.1 %
EBITDA
EBITDA is defined as earnings, before interest, other non-operating income (loss), income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company calculates this by subtracting the following items from Net income (loss): (Gain) loss on disposition of discontinued operations- net of tax; and (Income) loss from discontinued operations – net of tax. Then adds the Provision for (benefit from) income taxes; Interest & Other (Income) Expense; the Depreciation and Amortization amounts reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows less amortization of debt issuance costs that are recorded in Interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA plus certain SG&A and other income/expenses.
The Company believes that disclosure of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA will be helpful to those reviewing its performance, as EBITDA provides information on its ability to meet debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and is also an indicator of profitability.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
LTM Ended
March 31, 2025
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 21
|
|
$ 247
|
Interest & Other (Income) Expense
|
43
|
|
140
|
Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes
|
5
|
|
50
|
Operating profit
|
69
|
|
437
|
Depreciation
|
17
|
|
61
|
Amortization
|
22
|
|
45
|
Non-Cash Interest Costs
|
(2)
|
|
(5)
|
EBITDA
|
$ 106
|
|
$ 538
|
Accelerated Vesting / Severance
|
5
|
|
16
|
Deal Related
|
5
|
|
7
|
Purchase Price Accounting
|
1
|
|
21
|
Litigation Related
|
10
|
|
10
|
Tariff Related
|
1
|
|
1
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 128
|
|
$ 593
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
$ 1,229
|
|
$ 5,064
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
8.7 %
|
|
10.6 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|
10.4 %
|
|
11.7 %
ROIC
ROIC and other Non-GAAP Measures (as calculated below) assist in showing how effectively we utilize capital invested in our operations. ROIC is determined by dividing the sum of NOPAT for each of the previous four quarters by the average of Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Stockholders' equity for the previous five quarters. NOPAT for each quarter is calculated by multiplying Operating profit by one minus the annualized effective tax rate as adjusted. Debt is calculated using amounts for Current portion of long-term debt plus Long-term debt, less current portion. We calculate ROIC using the last four quarters' NOPAT as this represents the most recent 12-month period at any given point of determination. In order for the denominator of the ROIC ratio to properly match the operational period reflected in the numerator, we include the average of five quarters' ending balance sheet amounts so that the denominator includes the average of the opening through ending balances (on a quarterly basis) thereby providing, over the same time period as the numerator, four quarters of average invested capital.
In the calculation of ROIC, we adjust operating profit, effective tax rate, and stockholders' equity to remove the effects of the impact of certain transactions in order to create a measure that is more useful to understanding our operating results and the ongoing performance of our underlying business excluding the impact of unusual items as shown in the tables below. Our management and Board of Directors use ROIC as one measure to assess operational performance, including in connection with certain compensation programs. We use ROIC as a metric because we believe it measures how effectively we invest our capital and provides a better measure to compare ourselves to peer companies to assist in assessing how we drive operational improvement. We believe ROIC measures return on the amount of capital invested in our businesses and is an accurate and descriptive measure of our performance. We also believe adding Debt less Cash and cash equivalents to Stockholders' equity provides a better comparison across similar businesses regarding total capitalization, and ROIC highlights the level of value creation as a percentage of capital invested. As the tables below show, our ROIC at March 31, 2025 was 15.0%.
Amounts described below are reported in millions, except for the annualized effective tax rate as adjusted. Amounts are as of and for the three months ended for the periods referenced in the tables below.
|
|
Mar '25
|
Dec '24
|
Sep '24
|
Jun '24
|
Mar '24
|
Annualized effective tax rate as adjusted(1)
|
17.5 %
|
15.6 %
|
15.6 %
|
15.6 %
|
|
Operating profit as adjusted
|
$ 111
|
$ 97
|
$ 127
|
$ 196
|
|
Multiplied by: 1 minus annualized effective tax rate as adjusted
|
82.5 %
|
84.4 %
|
84.4 %
|
84.4 %
|
|
Net operating profit after tax as adjusted
|
$ 92
|
$ 82
|
$ 107
|
$ 165
|
|
Debt
|
$ 2,586
|
$ 2,584
|
$ 628
|
$ 666
|
$ 724
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
(298)
|
(388)
|
(352)
|
(319)
|
(365)
|
Debt less Cash and cash equivalents
|
2,288
|
2,196
|
276
|
347
|
359
|
Stockholders' equity as adjusted
|
1,957
|
1,908
|
1,984
|
1,839
|
1,742
|
Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Stockholders' equity
|
$ 4,245
|
$ 4,104
|
$ 2,260
|
$ 2,186
|
$ 2,101
|
(1) The annualized effective tax rate as adjusted for each 2024 period represents the adjusted full-year 2024 effective tax rate.
|
March 31, 2025 ROIC
|
15.0 %
|
NOPAT as adjusted (last 4 quarters)
|
$ 446
|
Average Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Stockholders'
|
$ 2,979
|
|
Three
|
Three
|
Three
|
Three
|
|
Reconciliation of operating profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit as reported
|
$ 69
|
$ 53
|
$ 122
|
$ 193
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accelerated vesting / Severance
|
5
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
|
Purchase price accounting
|
21
|
38
|
-
|
-
|
|
Deal related
|
5
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
|
Litigation related
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Tariff related
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Operating profit as adjusted
|
$ 111
|
$ 97
|
$ 127
|
$ 196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
As of
|
As of
|
As of
|
Reconciliation of Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity as reported
|
$ 1,844
|
$ 1,832
|
$ 1,957
|
$ 1,824
|
$ 1,732
|
Effects of adjustments, net of tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accelerated vesting / Severance
|
19
|
14
|
11
|
6
|
4
|
Purchase price accounting
|
50
|
32
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Deal related
|
21
|
16
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
Litigation related
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mark-to-market
|
15
|
14
|
14
|
7
|
6
|
Stockholders' equity as adjusted
|
$ 1,957
|
$ 1,908
|
$ 1,984
|
$ 1,839
|
$ 1,742
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
|
Income (loss) before
|
(Provision for)
|
Income tax
|
Reconciliation of annualized effective tax rate:
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
$ 26
|
$ (5)
|
20.3 %
|
Effect of adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Accelerated Vesting / Severance
|
5
|
(1)
|
|
Purchase price accounting
|
21
|
(5)
|
|
Deal related
|
6
|
(1)
|
|
Mark-to-market
|
1
|
(1)
|
|
Litigation related
|
10
|
(2)
|
|
Tariff related
|
1
|
-
|
|
Tax related to full-year effective tax rate expectation
|
-
|
1
|
|
Tax related to Swiss deferred tax asset
|
-
|
2
|
|
As adjusted
|
$ 70
|
$ (12)
|
17.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
SOURCE Terex CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment