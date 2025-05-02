Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Kankainen
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 2 May 2025 at 13:45 EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kankainen, Aleksi
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20250502092825_94
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-04-30
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1766 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1766 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment