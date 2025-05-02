Weekly Recap: 10 Finance Press Releases You Need To See

"Unease is the word of the day. Employers are trying to reconcile policy and consumer uncertainty with a run of mostly positive economic data," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "It can be difficult to make hiring decisions in such an environment."In addition to its growth-driven hiring plans, the No. 2 auto insurer in the U.S. continues its commitment to flexible workplace offerings with a mix of remote, in-office and hybrid roles available across claims, customer care, IT, analyst, legal, and corporate functions."Consumer confidence declined for a fifth consecutive month in April, falling to levels not seen since the onset of the COVID pandemic," said Stephanie Guichard, Senior Economist, Global Indicators at The Conference Board. "The three expectation components-business conditions, employment prospects, and future income-all deteriorated sharply, reflecting pervasive pessimism about the future."Over the past year, PowerPay has experienced 4x growth in loan volume, driven by increasing demand for its home improvement and patient financing solutions. This facility reinforces the Company's standing as a market leader in innovative lending products.Sixteen cultural institutions have been named as grant recipients of the 2025 Bank of America Art Conservation Project. The selections represent a wide array of artistic styles, media and cultural traditions across the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America.According to Realtor's new property tax report, more than 40% of properties in the U.S. may be overassessed. The report lists the five states with the largest share of properties for which protesting may make financial sense, and the estimated median savings if those homeowners filed a successful protest.Edward Jones is expanding its offerings to include alternative investments available to eligible clients in Edward Jones GenerationsTM, the firm's first private client service for U.S. high net worth investors. This strategic move underscores the firm's commitment to providing sophisticated financial products, solutions and personalized experiences for clients with $10 million or more in investable assets.Cadence has signed a merger agreement with Industry Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Bank of Brenham, Citizens State Bank, Fayetteville Bank, Industry State Bank, The First National Bank of Bellville and The First National Bank of Shiner. The merger will meaningfully expand Cadence Bank's Texas presence in attractive, growing markets within the state.Seven in 10 employers (72%) either currently use or plan to use robotics or artificial intelligence (AI) to augment their human workforce and 43% believe their employees are worried that their job skills will no longer be needed, according to New Frontiers: Employers and the Evolving Workforce, a new report by nonprofit Transamerica Institute® and its Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies® (TCRS).As high prices continue to squeeze household budgets, Stash announced an enhanced Stock Rewards program to help consumers fight back. Customers can earn up to 5% back in stock on grocery purchases at qualifying stores, helping them build wealth as they spend. When shopping at grocery retailers or their subsidiaries, customers will earn stock in that specific company.

SOURCE PR Newswire