Kaldvik AS – Trading Update Q1 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harvested volume for Q1 2025 was 6.383 tonnes gutted weight (GWT).
The complete report for Q1 2025 will be published May 21th 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of Kaldvik AS:
+354 843 0086 (mobile)
About Kaldvik AS
Kaldvik AS is one of the leading salmon farmers in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a well-developed and fully integrated value-chain controlling all steps from hatchery to sales, enabling the group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland Growth Market. See for more information about the Company.
About Kaldvik AS
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
