Distribute Employee Paychecks--Fast, Secure, And Seamless With Ezpaycheck + Ezach



Ideal for growing businesses-Clients can start with paper checks and switch to direct deposit as their needs evolve.

Handles payroll for multiple employees and different pay schedules effortlessly.

Direct deposit via ezACH is more secure than printing and distributing paper checks. Employees appreciate fast and reliable payments straight to their bank accounts.

"We developed ezACH and ezPaycheck in direct response to the needs of SMBs seeking more affordable and efficient payroll solutions. By offering a comprehensive, integrated system accessible through Halfpricesoft." said Founder of Halfpricesoft, Dr. Ge

FAQs to better understand navigating ezACH Direct Deposit software



How do I know if ezACH is the right fit for my business needs? Clients searching for a fiscally sound choice should try ezACH and ezPaycheck together to pay employees and collect funds. ezACH generates the ACH file that can be uploaded to your bank account. Learn more about ACH Deposit and ezACH deposit software works

Can I import my data? With ezACH software, you can add a client manually. You can also import data from .csv file, ezCheckPrinting software, ezAccounting and ezPaycheck software. Here are the steps to import data from .csv file: What is the cost to purchase and use ezACH? For only $199.00 with no recurring or hidden fees, clients can upload unlimited deposits for unlimited companies. To use ezACH software, your bank account must support ACH payment feature. Some banks may charge monthly fee or per transaction fee or both. Please check with your bank on these charges. You can make test deposits for up to $4.99 only with the trial version. Also, all data added to the trial versions will remain in the paid version.

Halfpricesoft offers a variety of applications listed below that will seamlessly integrate with ezACH software:



ezPaycheck : Affordable payroll software with unlimited check and form printing at one flat rate.

ezCheckprinting : Business check writer for vendors , miscellaneous and draft checks . ezAccounting : DIY in-house bookkeeping and payroll solution for one flat rate.

Simplify the business operations and boost efficiency with the powerful, all-in-one solutions from HalfPriceSoft.

Halfpricesoft is a leading provider of US business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2 software,1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft is trusted by thousands of customers for over 20 years and will allow SMB owners to simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

