12 Press Releases You Need To See This Week

"Consumer confidence declined for a fifth consecutive month in April, falling to levels not seen since the onset of the COVID pandemic," said Stephanie Guichard, Senior Economist, Global Indicators at The Conference Board. "The three expectation components-business conditions, employment prospects, and future income-all deteriorated sharply, reflecting pervasive pessimism about the future."This includes an investment of more than $30 billion in research and development to advance and continue IBM's American manufacturing of mainframe and quantum computers."Unease is the word of the day. Employers are trying to reconcile policy and consumer uncertainty with a run of mostly positive economic data," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "It can be difficult to make hiring decisions in such an environment."The citizenM global portfolio currently consists of 36 open hotels, comprising 8,544 rooms, across more than 20 cities spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific, including gateway cities like New York, London, Paris, and Rome. At closing of the transaction, Marriott will pay $355 million to acquire the brand and related intellectual property."We believe Chicken & Waffles is an American icon. Flavorful, juicy and freshly fried secret recipe chicken, paired with sweet, golden waffles and gooey syrup-it's bold, it's delicious, and it's back on our menu just in time for Mother's Day!" said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S.This year, Tripadvisor announced an exciting new subcategory showcasing the most unique hotels across the globe through the One-of-a-Kind list. Taking the award for the No. 1 One-of-a-Kind Hotel, Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, India, is where royalty meets fairy tale, with breathtaking panoramas of the serene water, rolling hills, and views of the splendid city of Udaipur.Wegovywill be the preferred GLP-1 medicine for obesity on the largest commercial template formularies for CVS Caremark, the largest Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) in the US, effective July 1, 2025.For decades, Anheuser-Busch has periodically paused production of its American beers to produce emergency drinking water, a critical resource that provides relief to communities across the U.S. in times of need."With new choices like seat selection and Extra Legroom, our enhanced fare bundles let Customers customize their trip while still enjoying our industry-leading reliability and hospitality." said Tony Roach, Executive Vice President Customer & Brand.Available at participating Chili's locations nationwide, the $6 Radical 'Rita is crafted with LunazulBlanco Tequila, MoninDragonfruit, a float of Blue Curaçao, House-Made Sour, and is garnished with a lime wedge and a collection of '90s-inspired swizzle sticks. Guests can use their swizzle sticks to transform the color of their margaritas right before their eyes as the brilliant pink and blue are swirled together to become a vibrant purple cocktail.The 2024 data reflects continued migration to the Sun Belt, with multiple Texas and Florida cities appearing in the top 10. Houston retained the top position for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Atlanta, which rose to No. 2. Chicago reentered the ranking for the first time since 2021.To help more rescue dogs like her, Miss Peaches has pledged to raise $1 million dollars with the help of her new brand this summer. Lucky One Lemonade has partnered with LifeLine Animal Project and Best Friends Animal Society as part of the "Our Pack Gives Back" initiative, running through September 1st.

In addition to these popular releases, earnings season continued this week and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire, including the quarterly results for Meta , Garmin , Caterpillar and Microsoft .

