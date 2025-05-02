Rivalry Announces Grant Of Management Cease Trade Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQB: RVLCF) (“Rivalry” or the“Company”), the leading sportsbook and iGaming operator for digital-first players, announces today that it was unable to meet the April 30, 2025 deadline to file its Audited Annual Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis, and related CEO and CFO certificates for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (collectively, the“Annual Filings”), as required under applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Company's inability to file the Annual Filings on time, the Company applied, and received approval, for a Management Cease Trade Order (the“MCTO”) from the Ontario Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). The Company will have until June 30, 2025 to file its Annual Filings. The Company remains confident in its ability to complete the Annual Filings by this date.

Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the guidelines set out in Part 3(10) of NP 12-203. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases.

While the MCTO is in effect, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade freely in the Company's listed subordinate voting shares. However, the MCTO will prohibit the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer from trading securities of the Company for so long as the Annual Filings are not filed. Additionally, the Company will be prohibited from directly or indirectly issuing or acquiring securities from insiders or employees of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings and all continuous disclosure filings have been filed by the Company, and the MCTO has been lifted.

The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no insolvency proceeding against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company also announces that it has secured a US$600,000 principal amount senior unsecured loan from its existing senior lender, maturing on September 30, 2025, with an interest rate of 10% per annum (the“Loan”). The Loan reinforces the Company's senior lender's support for the Company's ongoing strategic review process and provides the Company with additional flexibility to continue pursuing its strategic initiatives to maximize long-term stakeholder value.

